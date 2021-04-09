ATLANTA — Francie Barragan, of Cary, has been hired as the United States Tennis Association Southern Section tennis service representative for her home state.
The association made the announcement Thursday.
Barragan joins the USTA Southern team after serving as the director of tennis at MacGregor Downs Country Club in Cary. During her time at MDCC, tennis participation grew substantially, and the club was awarded the 2020 USTA Southern and USTA North Carolina Member Organization of the Year Award.
Prior to working at MacGregor Downs, Barragan served as the director of professional tennis management (PTM) at Methodist University from 2015-2018. She also worked as the Methodist University women’s head tennis coach for 10 years. She was named USA South Coach of the Year eight times and was inducted into the Methodist University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.
Barragan also worked as the community development coordinator for USTA North Carolina from 2002-2004 and has served as a member of the USTA North Carolina Board of Directors for several terms.
She is a certified tennis professional by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) and the USPTA, and was named PTR Member of the Year for North Carolina in 2012. She received the USTA North Carolina Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as receiving the National Campus and Community Outreach Award from the USTA and ITA. She was recognized as a member of the inaugural Fayetteville Observer’s 40 Under 40 class, which recognizes the top business leaders in the community.
Barragan played her collegiate tennis at North Carolina State University from 1996-2000. She was a four-year starter in both singles and doubles. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from N.C. State in 2000, and her master’s degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management from N.C. State in 2001. While in graduate school, she served as the assistant coach for N.C. State.
“Francie is the perfect addition to the USTA Southern TSR team and will help USTA North Carolina with their goals to bring in new players to the game,” said USTA Southern Director, Tennis Service Representatives Bill Dopp. “She has an extensive tennis background as well as a customer service driven personality which will serve tennis well.”