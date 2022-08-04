...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In a world seemingly filled with disappointment at times, I will often go to the sports section of the newspaper to rejoice in the accomplishments of others and enjoy some positive news. If you do the same I want to apologize in advance, this isn’t our week.
First, I heard that Bill Russell passed away. I never saw Bill Russell play basketball aside from old highlight videos of Boston winning all those championships. I didn’t have to witness his greatness in real-time though to appreciate some of what he brought to the game.
With the evolution of sports and bodies, have you ever wondered what would happen if you took a phenomenal basketball player from today’s era and put them back in the 1950s and 60s? I believe Bill Russell to be an accurate representation of what might happen.
His lone scholarship offer to college was at the University of San Francisco where Russell won 55 straight games and won back-to-back national championships. A gentleman coaching another school in the area called him the best defensive player he had ever seen. That fella was named John Wooden and he coached at UCLA.
Russell led the United States to an 8-0 Olympic record and a Gold Medal over the Soviet Union in the summer prior to joining the NBA and becoming the greatest winner the league has ever known.
He played in the NBA for 13 years and won 11 championships. He also coached in the NBA and won two more championships. Five times he was the league’s most valuable player, despite never being the most popular player in the city he played for. It seems being black in Boston wasn’t as easy as it apparently is now.
The struggle for civil rights is ongoing and, back then, Russell served as a prominent leader during a time when it was needed most. The man was a legend yet was often viewed by the media as a curmudgeon.
Then again, if I were a 6’-10” black man made to play in Boston during the 50s and 60s, I wouldn’t have been very friendly to the all white media either. I wouldn’t have trusted me.
I was still mourning the loss of Russell when I read that Deshaun Watson would be suspended six games after being accused by over twenty women of sexual misconduct.
Wondering how that compares to other suspensions in the NFL? Let me help you out. Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, got into trouble last year for apparently doing some online gambling while injured and away from the team. It seems he gambled on NFL games though so the league suspended him for this entire season.
If you are keeping score, know that being accused of sexual assault by two dozen women apparently equates to a six game suspension. Gambling $1,500 on a multi team parlay bet that includes the team you play for winning… that equates to a minimum 18-game suspension.
To make matters worse, the Cleveland Browns apparently anticipated the upcoming suspension for Watson and made his first years salary with the team minimal so he would lose as little money as possible. Good for him considering last season he got paid his full salary of millions to stay home and not work. Hard to imagine the NFL has an image problem isn’t it?
The world needs more Russells and less Watsons. Let’s hope the sports news this week is better than last and I’ll promise to be more chipper next time.