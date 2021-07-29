They were side by side down to the finish as race fans stood and watched in anticipation. Chris Ware piloted his number 43 car out in front, just ahead of Jerald Harris on the 25th and final lap to claim the Virginia Sprint Series victory at Dixieland Speedway this past Friday evening.
The traveling sprint touring series visited northeastern North Carolina for the second and final time in 2021. Ware’s margin of victory was a slim 0.060 second, but enough to propel him back to winners circle for the first time in four years. Following Harris, who finished in the runner-up position, was Mike Leraas, who claimed third.
The series plans to return to the dirt track next year.
A major incident involving eight cars on the front stretch, just past the start/finish line, on the 26th circuit stopped the 30-lap Allstar Late Models event for more than 20-minutes while cleanup was performed. Race leader John Staton appeared to have a tire go down before spinning and stacking up the field behind him, ultimately blocking the entire track from top to bottom. Fortunately, all drivers were uninjured and a majority of the cars were able to continue. At the checkered flag, Tom Wilson, who avoided major damage in the incident, crossed the line ahead of the field and was awarded the win ahead of Jackson. On Saturday, raceway leadership announced that upon further camera footage review it had been determined that Jackson, in car number two, should have restarted as the race leader after the incident, as opposed to the second position in which he was posted. Due to the error, both Wilson and Jackson received first place championship points and pay.
Troy Brickhouse picked up his 51st career win in the Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman 20-lap feature. Brickhouse held off Mark Overman, who claimed second and Jay Perry secured the third-place finish.
After a week off, Kevin Bray returned in winning fashion by beating the competition in the 20-lap Little Caesars Super Streets contest. Points leader Dennis Barnes finished runner-up with Eric Kellar coming home in third.
For much of the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours event, the top two drivers of Chris Freeman and Trevor Battoia ran nose to tail and side-by-side at times. In the closing two laps, Battoia was able to work around Freeman, who led a majority of the 15-lap race, to claim the victory. Freeman finished second with Lance Gregory posting the third place.
Racing resumes this Friday evening, July 30th twin Allstar Late Model races. Additionally, the Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets and Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours will compete. Kids in go-karts returns as well. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the competition begins at 8:00 p.m. For more information, dial 252-771-5151.