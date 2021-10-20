You stand at the foul line, a tight game in the fourth quarter. You know your team needs every point. You think of your last miss, and your body tightens up. The shot clanks off the rim, and you feel sick. And then you miss the next one.
The National Basketball Association starts their season this week, and nobody knows when Philadelphia 76er all-star guard Ben Simmons will play. Simmons, who is under a very lucrative contract, has been a holdout until last week, and insists that he won’t play for the Sixers. He wants to be traded. He says he can’t play with Philadelphia teammate Joel Embiid. I saw a clip of him at a practice, and his body language was detached. A reporter said he had a cell phone in the pocket of his sweat pants.
All the off-season rancor that has gone on regarding Simmons was initiated by his offensive struggles, his failure to shoot the ball even when wide open, and his problem with free throws. It all came to a head in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season against the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 9.9 points per game, far below his regular season average. He didn’t attempt a single shot in the final quarter of five of the seven games. He made only 34% of his free throws, putting him in the books as the worst foul shot shooter in postseason history.
Ben Simmons has lost his confidence, and for an athlete, especially a professional, that is devastating.
“Confidence is the single most important mental factor in sports,” according to sports psychologist Dr. Jim Taylor. “The greatest disruption to confidence is failure. Failure will cause you to lose faith in your ability, and cause you to become tentative or cautious. The athlete starts to play defensively with the intention of not losing versus playing with the mindset to win. If the confidence gets too low, the athlete may not even want to compete.”
Simmons needs to rebuild his confidence, and he might take a cue from one of the greatest players of all time, eight time NBA champion John Havlicek of the Boston Celtics, who passed away in 2019. The two of them share some similarities in their development. Simmons is a 6’ 10” point guard/ power forward, a hybrid at his position, who came into the league four years ago primarily as a defensive specialist. Havlicek debuted in 1962 as a 6’ 5” guard/ forward, who also was mainly known for his defense. At Ohio State, he was in a supporting piece to scorers Jerry Lucas, and Larry Siegfried, on a team that had Bobby Knight on the bench.
Havlicek described his transition to the NBA in his 1977 autobiography titled “Hondo.” “Originally, I was pictured as a running forward. We got short on guards, so I moved to the backcourt, but my ball handling wasn’t strong enough. I would sort of back down on the floor, keeping my body between my man and the ball. Bob Cousy told me I would have to see the whole floor, and would have to come down facing the offense.”
“Red [coach Auerbach] was always on me to shoot the ball more. I had confidence in my fundamentals, it was just a matter of knowing when to shoot, and shot selection is something every rookie finds difficult to grasp. When Red told me not to let them [the defense] insult me, that gave me the green light. Whenever I was open, I shot it, and sometimes it wasn’t the best shot in the world.” Havlicek would go on to score more than 26,000 points in his 16 year career.
“Hondo” capitalized on his assets to build confidence. He was a superior athlete. At the same time he was beginning his career with the Celtics, the Cleveland Browns had him on a football contract. The Browns felt he could have been one of the best receivers in the league.
He was teachable and willing to work. He had great mentors in Cousy and Frank Ramsey, who was also an in-between player, a guard/forward. And then there was his most memorable characteristic, his constant movement. Havlicek had a non-stop engine. I don’t think I have ever seen anyone before or since that moved better on the floor than John Havlicek. That was the reason he could get so many open shots, and that meshed perfectly with the Celtics fast break free-lance style of play.
According to Dr. Taylor, it is a misconception that confidence is something that is inborn; and that if you don’t have it at an early age, you will never have it. “In reality it is a skill that can be developed.”
Ben Simmons has the physical tools to improve his offensive game, but he has to get back his mental game. He needs to become fully committed again, listen to his coaching, play freely, and earn “little daily victories” that will lead to success in competition.
I hope he has learned from his adversity, and responds to the challenge.