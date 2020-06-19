The other night an old friend shared a wonderful memory of when he and his dad witnessed baseball history.
It was 1956, and Leon St. John was 11 years old when his Little League coach, who was also his dad, told him they were going to the World Series to be played in New York City, between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
The Dodgers were defending World Champions, having defeated the powerful Yankees in seven games to win the title in 1955.
Leon and his dad were committed fans, talking baseball all the time. Leon had done his first grade book report on Babe Ruth. They lived in Tampa, FL, but his dad, also named Leon, was an optician, and had his shop in St. Petersburg, just a few blocks from Al Lang Field.
In the spring, that location was a baseball wonderland, as both the Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals played their spring training games there.
It would be a week of many firsts for young Leon, not the least of which was flying in a plane, staying in a hotel, taking cabs everywhere, and being awestruck by the skyscrapers in the big city.
The Dodgers had won the first two games, with the Yankees bouncing back to win the next two, and tie the championship.
The series turned to a pivotal game 5.
Yankee manager Casey Stengel made a controversial choice for his starting pitcher, Don Larsen, who had lost 21 games just two years earlier. The hulking righthander had talent, but had had only a casual acquaintance with training rules ever since turning pro in 1947.
His late night excursions had caused one teammate to say, “The only thing he fears is sleep.”
However, Larsen had pitched well for the Yankees down the stretch, winning four games in September, while going to a no-windup style. Stengel saw something in him, and despite the fact that he had been hit hard earlier in the series, he gave him the ball.
The game was a sellout in Yankee Stadium. “I don’t know how my dad got tickets, but we sat in the bleachers in right center.”
Larsen wasn’t just good in this game, he was perfect. He retired all 27 batters in order, with no Dodger batters reaching base.
It would be the first perfect game in 34 years, and the first and only in the World Series.
A certain element of luck enters all baseball games.
In Larsen’s big one, he had help in three junctures.
The first break came in the second inning, when Jackie Robinson rifled a liner of the third baseman’s glove, but shortstop Gil McDougald was right there to catch the deflection and throw out Robinson by a step.
In the fifth inning came two breaks. Gil Hodges hit a line drive to center that Mickey Mantle snared on a full run.
“Everyone jumped to their feat when Hodges hit the ball”, said St. John. It looked like a sure extra base hit, but Mickey made a stunning backhand catch.”
That catch was followed by another break, when the Brooklyn’s Sandy Amoros hit a long drive into the bleachers, a home run that curved foul by inches.
Larsen needed only 97 pitches to complete his perfect game. “Yes, the excitement built in the late innings. We all knew what was happening,” recalled Leon. “ In the ninth inning I was looking at all the Yankee fielders to watch their reactions, to see if they were acting nervous. When Larsen struck out Dale Mitchell to end the game, I remember Yogi Berra jumping up into Larsen’s arms in a bear hug.”
The Yankees won the game 2-0, with the big blow a home run by Mantle that landed in the bleaches some distance from where they were seated.
St. John laughed as he recalled how his dad pulled out a $20 bill, and went in search of the person who caught the ball. “He came back with his twenty, I guess he didn’t find the guy. It would have been a great souvenir!”
That night back in the hotel room Leon sat on his bed in his pajamas, and talked with his dad about the game. “ My father pulled out a pack of Yankee photos he had got me and gave me the Don Larsen photo. He had me hold it up as he took a snapshot.”
That poignant photo of the young Leon became a treasured reminder of the shared experience of father and son.
Baseball is a heirloom game.
That is, it is passed on from grandfathers to fathers, and to sons and daughters.
When we look down at the ballpark we see the same geometry that our grandfather saw, the same elegant physics, sights and sounds. We are all young again at the ballyards, whether it be a dusty sandlot with rocks for bases, or the flawless green of a major league stadium. And whether you are 8 or 80, it is always better when shared with someone you love.
I wish you all a very happy Fathers Day!