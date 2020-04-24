One of my favorite quotes about the legendary pro football coach Vince Lombardi was delivered by sportswriter Jim Murray.
Commenting on the coach’s physical presence Murray said, “he looks as if he should be climbing down from behind the wheel of a six-wheeled semi and saying, ‘ Okay, lady, where do you want the piano? ‘”
I thought about the coach as I read the obituary story on Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis, who came into his own under the tutelage of Lombardi, who acquired Davis from the Cleveland Browns in his first year as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.
Lombardi was hired after a disastrous 1958 season in which the Packers had only won one game.
In fact, Green Bay had suffered through eleven straight losing seasons. Nobody wanted to play there, let alone take the job as head coach.
It was like being exiled to Siberia, and the players spent more time in the local taverns than they did on the practice field. Lombardi, who had been an assistant coach at Army, and then the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, demanded complete control as his condition to take the job.
As both the head coach and general manager, the former lineman on Fordham University’s famous “Seven Blocks of Granite” set about his task of building a winner.
Davis was a young player out of Grambling University, who had performed well for the Browns, and was set to become a starter at offensive tackle. Lombardi, a keen evaluator of talent, moved Davis to full time defensive end to take advantage of his speed and athleticism. He flourished for the next ten years.
Another player whose career and life was changed by coach Vince Lombardi was Paul Hornung.
Hornung was a superior athlete out of Louisville, Kentucky, who had won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, in his senior year at Notre Dame. A triple threat quarterback, he could run, throw, and place kick. He was expected to star in the NFL, but he was floundering until Lombardi came along.
I had the pleasure to interview Hornung in the early 1990’s when he was living in south Florida. When he walked into the room, it was easy to see why he was called “The Golden Boy.”
He still had the matinee idol good looks, and an easy, outgoing personality. He left no doubt about his admiration for coach Lombardi.
“He brought out the best in me. I needed the discipline. I was young, a bachelor, and not really having the success on the field that people expected. Let me put it this way, if the coach had asked me to go up in the stands and sell programs, peanuts, and popcorn; I would have done it.”
Lombardi recognized Horning’s strength was as a versatile athlete. He moved him to the tailback position, and worked him so hard in practice that the young man had no energy to go out at night.
The Packers surprised in 1959 with a winning record of 7-5, and then improved to 8-4 in 1960, when Hornung set an NFL record by scoring 176 points. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 17-13 in the playoffs, but then they would win five championships in the next seven years, which included victories in the first two Super Bowls.
I asked Hornung about what made Lombardi such a great coach, and he outlined several points. Lombardi was intelligent. He had been a teacher of Latin and physics, and he was meticulous about his preparation.
He knew every player individually, and “had the ability to make a man a better player than he ever thought he could be. He instilled in you a desire for perfection, a pride in your performance.”
Wisdom, discipline, preparation, a motivator, and the know how to evaluate your talent and put them in the best position to succeed. Over the years I have usually seen a combination of these qualities in the successful coaches I have met and observed.
Coach Lombardi, he had them all.
