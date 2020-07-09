On December 24, 1913, deep in the northern Maine woods, loggers put down their tools and made their way back to the communal cabin in response to the clanging dinner bell.
After a while, someone noticed that the man they called “Chief” had not joined them. In the dark cold several of the loggers went out to search for him. They found their friend, dusted with snow, laying next to a half-axed pine. His heart had given out.
They carried him back to the cabin, and began to remove his heavy woolen sweater, and other layers of clothes. As they did so they were surprised to find the first of many yellowed newspaper clippings hidden in his clothing that told of his baseball heroics. They had no idea. The man was Louis Sockalexis, the first Native American to play in the Major Leagues, and he was dead at age 42.
Louis Francis Sockalexis was born into the Penobscot tribe, and raised on their reservation at Indian Island, across the Penobscot River from Old Town, Maine. His father was a tribe elder, and the fastest runner in the clan, until his growing son began to best him. Attending the Jesuit school in Old Town, his athletic reputation began to grow. He showed a particular aptitude for baseball, as along with his speed, he had an incredible throwing arm, being able to throw a ball over 400 feet which he demonstrated in local exhibitions.
Playing summer ball in 1894 with college players, Louis met Michael “Doc” Powers, captain of the Holy Cross University baseball team. In the 1890’s baseball had become a phenomenon on college campuses throughout the northeast, and “Sock,” as they called him, was recruited to enroll at the Catholic university. His two years at Holy Cross detail an athletic legend, not just in baseball, but also in football and track.
Powers would leave for Notre Dame, and Sockalexis would follow him. His stay there would be short. An episode involving alcohol, a portent of trouble to come, resulted in expulsion. Sockalexis had already been approached by the National League team in Cleveland, then called the Spiders, and he joined the team for the 1897 season. The headline of the sports page of the “Cleveland Plain Dealer” read: “The Great Sockalexis Is Here.”
Exactly 50 years later, Jackie Robinson would endure the same pressures that Sockalexis faced when he became the first of his race to play in the Major Leagues. The two players are similar in certain respects. Both were intelligent, college educated, good looking, and confident in their abilities. Both were able to handle the fans, and opposing players on the field. The difference was off the field.
In one dramatic game against the White Sox, Sockalexis hit a grand slam to put the Spiders ahead in the ninth inning by one run, and then made a game saving catch to end the game. Teammates and fans carried him off the field and demanded that he lead them in a drinking fest to celebrate the victory. Alcohol got ahold of him and it would not let go.
Heavy drinking by the players was fairly common in those times, but there was also little understanding of the disease of alcoholism. In fact, the disease model had not as yet been accepted by the medical profession. It was still looked upon as a moral weakness, a matter of will power, an inability of the drinker to control himself. The alcohol allergy, the physical addiction, and mental obsession components of the disease had not yet been understood. Alcoholics Anonymous was still almost four decades away.
Louis Sockalexis would have a spectacular rookie season, hitting .338, and inspiring the team with his glove and baserunning. However, in the next two years he would play in just 28 games as whiskey took his body and soul. It is heartbreaking to read the accounts of his attempts to quit. “ I would accept one drink and be off.”
Like most alcoholics, he wasn’t quite sure of how it had gotten so bad, but he knew he had no control over his demons. His career was over in just three years.
Hall of Fame Detroit Tiger manager Hughie Jennings said, “At no time has a player crowded so many remarkable accomplishments into such a short period. He should have been the greatest player of all time.”
In 1915, it was decided to rename the Cleveland team. The fans voted for the “Indians”, in honor of the excitement that Sockalexis brought to the city in 1897. They have been the “Indians” ever since.
In perhaps the proudest moment of his baseball life, the “Sock” hit the longest home run ever seen at the Polo Grounds. It carried right out of the stadium, over the bleachers, onto the 8th Avenue steps. Even the opposing fans applauded as he rounded the bases, and he tipped his hat to his father who was in the stands.
I wonder if that was one of the clippings in his pockets, and gave him a moment of solace, when he was all alone on his last Christmas Eve.
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.