On June 9, 1952, David Hoskins was scheduled to pitch for the Dallas Eagles against the Shreveport Sports in Louisiana.
A big crowd was expected.
In fact, big crowds showed up whenever he pitched that year. Dave Hoskins was the first black player to cross the line and play in the Class AA Texas League.
However, this day required exceptional courage. Hoskins had received three letters that morning, one at a time, all in the same handwriting.
The first said he would be shot if he sat in the dugout.
The second said he would be shot if he went on the field.
The third said he would be shot if he took the mound.
Hoskins was nervous, but his biggest fear was that if he revealed the threat, he wouldn’t be allowed to pitch. So he went out and beat Shreveport 3-2 before their biggest crowd of the season.
Hoskins didn’t just integrate the Texas League that year.
He was the league’s savior.
Attendance at games averaged between two and three thousand, but when David pitched crowds poured into stadiums in cities like Beaumont, San Antonio, Ft. Worth, and Houston. By the season’s end, Hoskins had pitched before sellout crowds in every stadium in the league. He had also posted a record of 22 wins, and batted .328.
It wasn’t the first time Hoskins had been a trailblazer, and faced hatred and discrimination. He was the first black player in the Central League in 1948, playing the outfield for Grand Rapids.
He was outstanding, hitting .393 in 46 games, but he was constantly thrown at by opposing pitchers. Umpires and league officials did nothing to stop it. A beanball nearly ended his life, but changed his career.
After spending three days in the hospital in critical condition, Hoskins decided to become a pitcher.
“I was tired of having pitchers throw at me,” he said. “I made up my mind I would start throwing at other guys.” He had pitched while barnstorming with Satchel Paige, who was impressed with his assortment of breaking pitches, and recommended that he make the position switch.
His performance with Dallas in 1952 earned Hoskins a promotion to the Cleveland Indians to start the 1953 season.
In his second major league appearance, he relieved Bob Feller with the Indians trailing 3-0. Hoskins pitched three shutout innings, doubled, homered, and drove in four runs for his first major league win.
Over the entire season, as a reliever and spot starter, Hoskins would win nine games, tops among American League rookie pitchers.
In 1954, Cleveland was loaded with fine pitchers as they won 111 games to make the World Series. As a curveball specialist, Hoskins did not get enough work to stay sharp, and he was left off the World Series roster.
This angered his Cleveland teammates, who voted him a full share of player proceeds for the series amounting to $6,712.50, with which David bought an 18 acre farm outside of Flint, Michigan.
Indicative of how his teammates felt about him, they directed player representative Feller to “express our concern” about a roster move that “deprived a worthy player of a distinction for which he, like all of us, worked so hard all season to attain.”
Every spring we honor Jackie Robinson for being the first black player in the major leagues, and rightly so. Robinson succeeded under tremendous pressure in the national spotlight. But we also should remember men like Dave Hoskins, who integrated two leagues, and did so with a quiet courage that ultimately won the respect and love of his teammates.
Sports are a great melting pot. We bond over sports unlike any other interest or activity. The unifying power of honest achievement on the playing field is color blind.
After his retirement from baseball, Dave Hoskins lived on his farm with his wife Cora and their four children. He worked full time for GM in Flint. He drove a taxi to supplement his income. He had many interests, and made friends easily.
A modest man, he never bragged about his baseball accomplishments.
On April 2, 1970, he was found slumped over the wheel of his taxi outside a Flint coffee shop, dead of a heart attack at age 52.
He would ultimately be elected into the inaugural class of the Texas League Hall of Fame in 2004.
I think sportswriter Jimmy Cannon put it best when he talked about heavyweight champion Joe Louis. It applies to Dave Hoskins. “He was a credit to his race, the human race.”
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.