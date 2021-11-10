It was late summer of 1961, and our home team, the Boston Red Sox, was mired in the second division. The immortal slugger, Ted Williams, had retired, and his replacement, future Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was just getting his bearings in his rookie season.
However, we had one reason to cheer. In the middle of May, the Sox brought up a young pitcher from Seattle, the team’s Triple A affiliate. Don Schwall was a tall, 6’ 6”, righthander who debuted on May 21, beating the Chicago White Sox. He then beat Baltimore twice, Kansas City, and Minnesota. By July, his record was 8-2, and he pitched in the All-Star Game. Said his Boston manager, Mike “Pinky” Higgins, “He has ice-water in his veins.”
We had another reason to celebrate. My little league team, the Essex Braves, had won our league championship, and an end of the season reception was planned for all of the town’s participants in the baseball program. Imagine my excitement when my father, one of the Braves two coaches, told me that he had contacted the Red Sox, and that the rookie phenom Schwall would be speaking at our celebration.
It got even better. My dad told me that he and coach Charles Untiet would be taking myself and Charles Jr. to the Saturday Red Sox game against the Yankees at Fenway Park. After the game, we would go to the clubhouse, pick up Schwall, and bring him to our town. We lived about an hour away from Boston, and would stop for dinner on the way.
I don’t remember anything about the game. I do recall standing and waiting for the pitcher, while all the Yankee greats filed past us in dark suits and ties. Finally, the young pitcher joined us, introductions were made, and we headed out of the city traffic.
Young Charlie and I were both naturally shy, but in the presence of a real major leaguer we were speechless. I noticed though, that my father and coach Untiet were totally comfortable talking to the Red Sox star. At dinner, Schwall told us that he had attended the University of Oklahoma on a basketball scholarship, and had actually played against Wilt Chamberlain who had attended the University of Kansas. In fact, I would learn later, Schwall was All Big Eight in 1957-58, and three times bested Wilt in points and rebounds. In one game, Schwall had 30 points to Chamberlain’s eleven.
I was star struck, but even at the age of 12, I noticed how the conversation shifted when my dad mentioned how he had received his flight training in WWII in Oklahoma. The 25 year-old pitcher wanted to know all about my dad’s service and that of coach Untiet, also a veteran of the Great War. Schwall told us that his dad, a coal miner, had moved his entire family to Michigan to build B-24 bombers for the war. Young Charlie and I heard the sincerity and respect in his voice as he talked with our fathers.
Harold Wood never talked very much at home about his experiences in WWII as a Navy pilot. He certainly never told “war stories.” He would always refer to his service as “just doing my duty.” I have a picture of his plane in my office, the Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber. He flew off an aircraft carrier attacking Japanese ships and land targets in the Pacific Ocean. I knew that my dad was much decorated, but it wasn’t until I was helping my mother clean the attic that I found a story from the “Boston Globe” newspaper. The clipping told how Navy Lt. Harold B. Wood Jr. had flown 59 combat missions while serving in the Pacific conflict, and had been presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the highest award given to an aviator for heroism.
I don’t know any of the details of the war record of his friend, and our co-coach Charles Untiet. However, his sacrifice was easily apparent to all of us. Whether he was hitting us grounders on the practice field, or teaching us in Sunday school, he walked with a hitch in his stride, the result of a shrapnel wound. We all loved and respected the man.
Don Schwall made his speech that night. I imagine it was about giving your best effort, working hard in school, and minding our parents. As I tried to sleep that night, I thought about the most important message I had received that day. The athletes were my idols, but the pitcher, in the most natural way, reminded me of the real heroes in my world.
When World War II ended, over twelve million men and women took off their uniforms, and returned to normal life. As my dad said, “I just wanted to marry your mother and start a family.” My father finished his college degree, and would manage department stores. Coach Untiet worked as an underwriter for one of the major insurance companies.
In their lives after their service, in whatever they did, they both stayed true to their values of personal responsibility, duty, honor, and faith.
Thursday is Veterans Day. Please remember your heroes.