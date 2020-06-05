On a normal weekday morning some 25 years ago, Mr. Doug Sanders walked into the offices of our sports memorabilia auction house in Boynton Beach, FL.
True to form, the “Peacock of the Fairways” was attired in bright golf attire, color coordinated from head to toe, with the dominant shade being mustard yellow. I commented later that if I were wearing the outfit, I would have “looked like a 300 lb. canary.”
But on the stylish, flamboyant Sanders it worked.
It always worked.
They said that in the decade of the 60’s, during his prime years of the PGA tour, fellow pros had two questions each day of competition: “What did Arnold [Palmer] shoot, and what was Sanders wearing?”
However, Sanders was not just a clotheshorse and a playboy golfer. From 1956, when he won the Canadian Open as an amateur, until the early 1970’s, he was a force on the pro circuit, winning 20 PGA tournaments, and finishing in the top ten 154 times. A consistent performer, in 1966, he won three times, and finished in the top ten of all four majors, one of only a few players to accomplish that feat.
It was not an easy road to success for George Douglas Sanders. Born in poor Cedartown, Georgia, he picked cotton alongside his parents, and walked ten miles for work during the Great Depression. He didn’t have his own pair of shoes until he was 13 years old.
He lived near a little 9-hole golf course, and he began to hunt for golf balls on his way to and from work. He was self taught, developing a short, very flat swing that enabled him to keep the ball in the fairway. “I couldn’t afford to lose balls, as I didn’t have any money to buy them.”
In fact Sanders would become known for his accurate ball striking, rarely ending up in the rough. He would say later, “ The only time I leave the fairway is to get a phone number.”
When he was 17 he shot a 29 in a high school tournament, and qualified for the finals of the 1951 national Jaycees tournament at Hope Valley CC, in Durham, NC. “But my family had no money. It took ten men who got together and gave me $10 each so I could buy my train ticket.”
Sanders would birdie the last three holes to win 1 up. He recalled being on the cover of a magazine, getting a kiss from Miss North Carolina, and a parade when he got back home. It led to a golf scholarship at the University of Florida, and he was on his way.
Despite his achievements, Sanders is best remembered for a historic meltdown on the final hole of the 1970 British Open.
Leading Jack Nicklaus all day in the final round, Sanders needed four shots from 74 yards out to get the ball in the cup. The final stroke was a badly missed putt from just 30 inches, that would have won him the Claret Jug.
Instead he finished tied with Nicklaus, who would beat him in an 18 hole playoff the next day by one shot.
It was a painful loss, and Sanders was honest about that fact.
His standard response when asked about the putt was, only half joking, “Sometimes it doesn’t bother me for a whole five minutes.” I found the man to be honest, charming, and with a great sense of humor.
The failure didn’t destroy Doug Sanders. He went on to play on the senior tour, formed his own successful corporate golf entertainment company, founded The Doug Sanders International Junior Championship, and the Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic.
Over the years he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.
He gave back to golf far more than he ever took from the game.
Doug Sanders passed away this year on April 12, at age 86.
He had a horrible moment of public failure, but it did not prevent him from having a very happy and successful life. He never forgot his humble roots, and he lived his life with genuine gratitude.
Doug Sanders, I can sum it up. He was a winner.
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.