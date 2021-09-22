I have been watching football for a long time, and I am not one of those guys that will tell you that the game “was better back in the day.” Every year I am amazed that the players get bigger, faster, and incredibly more athletic. This is true from the pros, to college, and right down to the high school level. The game is in great shape, as popular as it has ever been.
However, I miss something.
The use of player nicknames is practically a lost art. There are over 1,600 players that take the field every year in the NFL, but I am hard pressed to come up with one colorful nickname for any of the current players.
Instead, there is the lazy use of a players initials, the contraction of their name, or an acronym that is weak in creativity. Maybe they have a nickname off the field, or among their teammates, but we never hear about it, either from the broadcast booth or in the written press.
Growing up, I relished the nicknames that told you something about the way the man played the game, and his style. A good nickname follows a player his whole career, and is remembered long after the player has left the gridiron.
Midwest sportswriter Warren Brown came up with the first great nickname in the early 1920’s. Reporting on a multiple touchdown performance by University of Illinois halfback Harold “Red” Grange, Brown named him the “Galloping Ghost” as he had a spectral talent for taking the ball, disappearing, and then reappearing in the end zone. The name caught the fancy of the entire country when Grange was featured on the newsreels that were shown in all the theaters.
With the memorable nicknames, I can trace the players I have admired and followed my whole life. First there was Detroit quarterback Bobby “The Blonde Bomber” Layne. I say the name and I can see Layne throwing the ball down the field in the championship game to Dorne Dibble.
Layne would retire, but there would be another “Blonde Bomber”, Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who loved to throw the ball deep downfield, long blonde hair sticking out of the back of his helmet.
If you saw him play, you know why they called Daryle Lamonica the “Mad Bomber.” The Raider quarterback wanted to throw long on virtually every play.
If you were a Redskin fan, you were told about “Slinging” Sammy Baugh, who once led the league in passing, interceptions, and punting in the same year. Washington rooters still talk about the “Diesel” John Riggins with a tireless running style, like an engine that never ran down.
Speaking of running backs, was there ever a better nickname than “The Bus” for Jerome Bettis. He was built like a bus, didn’t have great pick-up, but once he got going he was hard to stop.
We were always enamored with players with outstanding speed, like Dallas Cowboy receiver “Bullet Bob” Hayes, who delayed his entry into the league to compete in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Hayes would win the gold medal in the 100-meter dash. Then there was original Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elbert “Golden Wheels” Dubenion, who amassed over 5,000 yards receiving in his nine year career. For sheer athletic grace, and jumping ability, the favorite is San Diego Charger receiver Lance Alworth, aptly nicknamed “Bambi.”
Sometimes, players acquired their nicknames early in life. Elbert “Ickey” Woods got his name because his little brother couldn’t pronounce Elbert. It sounded like “Ickey” when the toddler tried to say it. After football, he became a meat salesman, and customers invariably wanted him to do the “Ickey Shuffle.”
Reggie White, “The Minister of Defense” got his nickname because he was an ordained Baptist minister at the age of 17.
I know you must have a favorite. Maybe “Broadway Joe” Namath, “Rocket” Ismail, or William “Refrigerator” Perry.
You can email me at sweetswinger_99@ yahoo.com. Yes, “Sweetswing” is my nickname, a baseball sobriquet hung on me by a teammate who said, “Mike, even when you strike out you have a sweet swing.”
Those nicknames last forever.