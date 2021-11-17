Any book written on the history of pro football should probably have a whole chapter dedicated to Emlen Tunnell.
If his name is not instantly recognizable, that is understandable. He played a long time ago. But his accomplishments in the game, and his influence on others, continue to be felt right up to the present day.
The other night on Monday Night Football, San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmy Ward made two interceptions in the first quarter to spark the team to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The big plays flipped the momentum, and turned defense into offense as Ward returned the second pick for a touchdown, and the Rams never recovered. His efforts reminded me of the great Em Tunnell.
Tunnell played for 13 years [1948-60] as a defensive back in the NFL, and when he retired from the game, he was the all-time leader in interceptions with 79, and interception return yards. He was also first in punt returns, and punt return yardage. They said he played “offense on defense”, and was a key element in the New York Giants “Umbrella Defense” which was designed to shut down the opposition’s passing game. The basic formation, 4-3-4 with variations, is still utilized today. The Giant defense made them consistent winners in the decade of the 50’s, and resulted in an NFL championship in 1956.
With all his talent, Tunnell almost didn’t make it into pro football. He broke his neck making a tackle for the University of Toledo in 1942. His injury resulted in his rejection when he tried to enlist in both the U.S. Army and Navy during WWII. In May of 1943, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. From August 1943 to July 1944, Tunnell served on the USS Etamin, a cargo ship that was manned by Cast Guard personnel, and stationed in the South West Pacific. In April, 1944, while unloading explosives and gasoline in Papua, New Guinea, the Etamin was struck by a torpedo dropped by a Japanese airplane. Tunnell saved a fellow crew member who was set on fire from the blast, beating out the flames with his own hands, sustaining burns, and carried the man to safety.
It wasn’t his only act of unselfish courage. He later was stationed at Naval Station Argentia in Newfoundland where he rescued another shipmate, who fell overboard off the USS Tampa. Tunnell jumped into the 32 degree water and saved the drowning man. He was posthumously recognized by having the gymnasium on Coast Guard Island named for him. He was awarded the Silver Lifesaving Medal for his heroism, and in 2017, the Coast Guard announced that it was naming their 45th Sentinel class cutter the USCGC Emlen Tunnell.
Near the end of his playing career, Vince Lombardi took Em with him as a player coach. He was invaluable in developing future Hall of Fame defensive backs Willie Wood and Herb Adderley. Tunnell’s defensive techniques are still taught today. Tunnell was reluctant to retire as a player, once saying, “I could make tackles until I’m 50, your body may go, but your heart doesn’t.”
He passed away at age 50. It was his heart that went, maybe because he gave a piece of it to everyone he met. He was always a unifying force, on and off the field. His quote about winners and losers should be on the wall of every locker room.
He said, “Losers assemble in little groups and complain about the coaches and players in other little groups. But winners assemble as a team.”
Emlen Tunnell was the first African American, and the first player selected purely on his defensive merits, to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. If there was a category at the Canton, Ohio, shrine for merits strictly as a human being, I believe he would also have been the first.