I was glad to see that boxer Manny Pacquiao retired to other day. The “Pac Man” goes out as the only eight division champion, concluding a 26 year career with a final record of 62-8-2, 39 wins by knockout.
“Good bye boxing. Thank you for changing my life”, he said. “My family was desperate, you gave us hope. You give me the chance to fight my way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world.”
Pacquiao leaves professional boxing on top. He was a warrior, a man of iron who is now financially secure. He was elected senator in the Philippines in 2016, and is running for president in his home country in 2022.
Thinking about Manny, I recalled a fighter that I first heard about from my Nova Scotia relations many years ago. His name was Samuel Langford and he was never really given a chance to show how good he really was.
It was the early winter of 1901, and a young teenage boy walked in to a small, deserted fight club in Boston looking for a job. His overcoat was threadbare, missing buttons, and held together by a piece rope tied around his waist. His floppy cap was ragged, holes in his pants, and worn out shoes. On top of all that, he had a mongrel dog with him, a piece of rope looped around his neck in lieu of a collar and a leash.
The owner, Joe Woodman, saw something in young Sam Langford, for after talking for a while, he gave him a quarter to go get something to eat. A quarter could buy a good meal in a restaurant in those days, but instead Sam bought some buns at a nearby bakery, came back, and shared them with his dog. When Woodman asked him why he would come to his place looking for a job, he said, “I want to be a fighter,” he said. “I thought that if I could be around you, you would teach me.”
Langford started by washing the windows in the dingy gym, and became the handyman at the club. That first meeting between the two would eventually take them to the far corners of the world as Sam became one of the greatest fighters that ever lived.
It was an improbable rise for a boy born in Weymouth, Nova Scotia, a rural farming community established by freed slaves. Yes, Sam was black. His mother died when he was ten, his abusive father four years later. The boy drifted south, taking any work he could get.
Woodman saw from his build that he would grow, if not in height, but in his musculature. He grew, indeed, from a featherweight, into a a squat heavyweight, bull-throated, broad shouldered, deep chested, with tremendously powerful arms, sturdy legs, and iron fists. In his prime he was 5’ 7” and 185 lbs. He moved quickly up through the ranks. He had speed to go with his power.
In what would be his peak years, 1906-14, he would win 85 of 87 bouts, but he was repeatedly refused a chance to fight for a championship. There were two problems: he was black, and he was simply too good.
In 1906, Langford fought Jack Johnson, who would become the first black heavyweight champion in 1908. Johnson outweighed Sam by 29 pounds, and won a narrow 15 round decision. Even after becoming champion, Johnson would never give Langford a rematch. “I don’t want to fight that little [racial slur], said Johnson. “He’s got a chance to win against anyone in the world. I’m the first black [heavyweight] champion, and I’m gonna be the last.”
Langford just went on fighting, anyone, anywhere. At one time he was the heavyweight champ of England, France, and Spain. In 1917, he lost his vision in his left eye, but he continued to box for eight more years, even though his vision deteriorated in other eye. In 1923, he won the Mexican title even though he had to be led into the ring by his handlers.
Completely blind, he finally had to retire with a record of 211-126 and 52 draws. That is constructed from records, but many boxing experts opinion that he had as many as 600 fights. Nat Fleischer, founder of “Ring” magazine, named Langford one of the top ten heavyweights of all time, and #2 on the list of greatest punchers of all time.
In 1944, sportswriter Al Lumley set out to find what had become of Sam Langford. The fighter, was blind, penniless, and living in a tenement in Harlem. Lumley wrote about it, and Sam’s fans raised money for an operation to restore his vision, and set up a trust fund that provided him with a monthly income.
He died in 1956.
The great heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey said, “There was one man, he was even smaller than I, I wouldn’t fight, because I knew he would flatten me. I was afraid of Sam Langford.”
Many consider the failure of Langford to secure a title shot one of the greatest injustices of American sports.
I have to agree.