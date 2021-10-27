At just after 4 o’clock in the afternoon on September 29, 1954, the public address system at the Polo Grounds crackled with static.
“Attention please. For New York, Dusty Rhodes, number 26, now batting for Irvin.” At that moment, James Lamar “Dusty” Rhodes walked slowly toward home plate and glory. He was about to execute the first of four swings that would forever stamp him as a World Series hero.
The New York Giants were facing the Cleveland Indians that year in the “Fall Classic.” The Indians were solid favorites to win the series as they had won 111 games that year. No team had ever won more in a season. The situation was bottom of the 10th inning, tie score 2-2, when Rhodes dug into the box against pitcher Bob Lemon. There was one out, Henry Thompson on first, Willie Mays on second.
Dusty didn’t wait. He never did. He was a swinger, not a thinker. He lifted the first pitch, a lazy, windblown fly ball down the right field line, and it fell into the seats. A game winning home run, and the legend had begun, a hero was born.
The hero was an Alabama farmer’s son who hated milking cows, and hated school. He eventually drifted into the Navy and roamed the Pacific Ocean on an LST. After getting out of the service in 1946, he signed a $125 a month contract to play minor league baseball. He earned two reputations. He could hit, and he could break curfews. They called him “a twelve o’clock man in a nine o’clock town.”
One manager, Charlie Root, told him that if he wanted to stay in baseball, he had to cut his drinking by 50%. “I have,” Rhodes responded. “I’ve eliminated the chasers.”
Despite all the warnings, and the fact that he was a terrible outfielder, the Giants brought him up. Manager Leo Durocher would call him the best pinch hitter he had ever seen, which would be his primary function in his seven year career.
In the second game of the series, Durocher sent the lefty swinger up again, this time much earlier. He called upon him in the fifth inning, two men on base, with the Giants trailing 1-0. Facing another future Hall of Fame pitcher, Early Wynn, Dusty singled to right field to tie the game 1-1. Then, in the seventh inning, Rhodes again swung his heavy bat. The ball rocketed against the roof, above the football press box, a long home run in any park, and the Giants won 3-1.
Now the papers were talking. Artur Daley, the sports columnist in the “New York Times, called him the “Colossus of Rhodes.”
The series moved to Cleveland for game 3, and this time Durocher brought his favorite act out even sooner. In the third inning, Dusty pinch hit again. His line single drove in two runs to put the Giants ahead 3-0. They would win 6-2, and then take the fourth game the next day where Dusty just waited and watched. One writer quipped, “Dusty is resting so he can give a demonstration of walking on water.”
The World Series winner’s check was $11,147.90, biggest ever at that time, and Dusty was on the Ed Sullivan television show, which Rhodes said was “his biggest thrill ever.” He went home to Rock Hill, SC, for a parade and celebration that was expected to draw 5,000, but there were 40,000 for a parade, and the ceremony at the town ball park. The Emmet Scott High School band wowed the onlookers with a conga step down State Street.
That was the peak, and then Dusty’s baseball career began to slide, and after he left the game in 1959, nobody was able to locate him for years. His friends and ex-teammates thought him dead, but he was finally located working on a tugboat out of Hoboken, NJ. Asked if he enjoyed that line of work which he would do for 25 years, he said, “ I’ve never done anythin’ in my life I didn’t like.” Rhodes died in 2009.
One of the aspects of the World Series is that very often the hero is not a star player. It might be an unproven rookie, an aging veteran, or a flawed journeyman like Dusty Rhodes.
Somebody will make their mark this year.
I’ll be watching, especially when a big, fun loving, lefty swinging, pinch hitter comes up with the game on the line.