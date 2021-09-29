Just over a month ago a life sized statue was dedicated in the Little Italy section of Cleveland, Ohio, at Mark Brush Park. It wasn’t for a military hero, a civic leader, or even a native son. It was for Rocky Colavito, the former Cleveland Indian slugger, who played two terms with the team totaling eight seasons of a 13 year career. He was the club’s most popular player from 1956 through 1959, and then returned to the team in 1965-67. In 1976, Rocky was voted Cleveland’s “Most Memorable Player.”
“It is impossible to overstate just how much Rocky meant to a generation of Indian fans, and to Italian Americans,” said Mark Sommer of the statue committee, and author of the book “Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger.”
To make the day even more memorable, it came on his 88th birthday, and he was able to celebrate with his family and friends, and even some former teammates.
“I am overwhelmed”, said Rocky, “I never dreamt that I would have a statue. I will cherish this moment forever. Cleveland is my favorite city in the world!” Colavito had his greatest baseball moment in Cleveland when he hit four consecutive home runs in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 10, 1959.
It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, and I mean that sincerely. Over the years, Rocky has never forgotten his fans, and continues to love the game that became his career at the age of 17.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was signed at a tryout when a scout said “he has the best arm I’ve ever seen.” An outfielder like his idol Joe DiMaggio, Colavito moved quickly up through the Cleveland system, becoming a regular in 1956, and a premier power hitter in the American League. He would play in nine all-star games while hitting a total of 374 home runs.
He should have played his entire career with Cleveland, but in 1960 he was traded to Detroit for Harvey Kuenn, a former batting champion, but a singles hitter. The general manager that made the trade, Frank Lane, said “Home runs are overrated.” Lane’s judgement was so poor he even tried to trade Stan Musial when he was running the St. Louis Cardinals.
Calls flooded into the switchboard at the Cleveland Plain Dealer, 9-1 against the trade of Colavito, who flourished with the Tigers, while Kuenn failed in Cleveland. The Indian brass recognized their mistake, especially when attendance plummeted, and they tried to get him back, finally succeeding in 1965.
I was fortunate to be able to have several conversations with Rocky after his retirement from baseball. He laughed when I told him that as a Little Leaguer my favorite player was Luis Aparicio, the White Sox shortstop, but my friend Billy Mitchell preferred Rocky Colavito. We had many arguments over who was more valuable. Rocky said, “Tell your friend that I appreciate his support, but I can’t count the number of hits that Aparicio took away from me with his fielding.”
If you are of a certain age and remember his distinctive batting style, you would recall how Rocky pointed his bat directly at the pitcher just prior to the pitch. It was not showboating, or intimidation, but a way to focus. “In spring training I tried it as a way to concentrate on where the pitcher would be releasing the ball. I hit a home run off of knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm, and nobody hit a home run off of him, and so I kept it as a part of my routine.”
Rocky was flashy, but not a showboat, outspoken, but always supportive of his teammates. He considers Roger Maris the best outfielder he ever played with, and still bristles when critics call Maris just a home run hitter.
You only have to read about an incident that occurred in 1961 to know how protective Rocky is with his family. Rocky was playing in New York where his family would come to see him play. Rocky looked up into the stands and saw his 60 year old father fighting with a fan who had been bothering Rocky’s wife Carmen. Rocky went right over the railing to the middle of the fray.
Rocky and Carmen would settle in Bernville, PA., not far from where they first met when Colavito played for Reading in the minor leagues. Married since 1954, Carmen had to put up with the long autograph sessions after the games, many of them female fans who adored her handsome husband. But there was only one lady for Rocky, who had to constantly change their unlisted telephone number to preserve their private life. The couple had two sons, and a daughter; five granddaughters, and a great great grandson.
It has been a life well lived, and I am happy that Rocky Colavito lived long enough to experience such an honor. Oscar Wilde said, “ Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.” The Rock surely followed that advice.