Antuan Sharpe proved himself to be a playmaker on the basketball court at the high school level.
The former guard on the John A. Holmes High School men’s basketball team will get the opportunity to play at the college level.
Sharpe signed to join the Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team Thursday morning on the campus of MACU.
Sharpe noted that it felt great to get back onto the court.
He added that he spent the last year attending Chowan University, but did not play for the Chowan men’s basketball team.
“I’m just glad to be back,” Sharpe said. “I’m ready to start the season.”
Sharpe acknowledged that it was difficult not playing last season, but said he focused his energy on controlling what he could control while at Chowan.
While at John A. Holmes, Sharpe was an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer and was selected as the 2019 Daily Advance Boys’ Basketball Area Player of the Year.
Sharpe was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 first team following his senior season in 2019.
During his two seasons as a member of the Aces varsity basketball team, Sharpe averaged 12 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
One of the draws for Sharpe to join the Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball program was the number of former players from Edenton that committed to play basketball at MACU.
Sharpe’s former teammate Bobby Wilson signed to join the MACU men’s basketball program in May.
During the current coronavirus pandemic, Sharpe said that he has been working on his game with some of his friends and family members.
“They have been helping me out with my game; trying to get me better for the season,” Sharpe said.
MACU head men’s basketball coach Allan Harris has been aware of Sharpe’s basketball talent from some time.
“He’s an explosive player,” Harris said of Sharpe.
The coach added that Sharpe is a strong defensive player who can cause problems for the opposing team on the basketball court.
“I’m looking forward to having him with us this coming year,” Harris said.
Even though Sharpe spent a year at Chowan, the opportunity to play at MACU remained an option.
“I love local kids,” Harris said. “I will give a local kid a chance to come here and play.”
For Harris, his goal has been to build the reputation of Mid-Atlantic Christian University from an academic and athletic standpoint.
“It’s a strong program here academically. It’s a strong program athletically,” Harris said. “You don’t have to go so far away from home. You can still come home and get a quality education and play for a quality program.”
Harris added that he is excited for Sharpe to attend MACU and hopes to provide an experience that will allow Sharpe to be successful on and off the basketball court.