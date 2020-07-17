The Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League announced on Thursday the participants in the 2020 TSL All-Star Game.
The Edenton Steamers will be represented in the all-star game by outfielder Houston Wright (Tennessee at Martin), infielder Alan Alonso (Mount Olive), utility player Shane Easter (Eastern Michigan), designated hitter and pitcher Josiah Sightler (South Carolina), infielder Casey Haire (High Point), catcher Allen Brown, pitchers Jake Rice (Presbyterian), Colin Kriminger (Montreat), Daly Marcano (Southeastern Community College-Whiteville) and Alex Shirazi (Lenoir Rhyne).
The Old Dominion Hitters will be represented by designated hitter Roberto Osuna-Sanchez, first base Hunter Cole, infielder Zac Morris, outfielder Zach Wojnarowski, first base Jordan Banks, catcher JT Inskeep, pitchers Phil Forbes, Andrew Melnyk, Jacob Faivre, JC Hardy and CJ Morris.
The Tidewater Drillers will be represented by infielder Mason Dunaway, outfielder Jacob Mustain, outfielder Hogan Brown, outfielder Cam Reckling, infielder South Trimble, catcher Cade Brewer, pitchers Hunter Gregory, Joey Rodriguez, Aiden Kuhle, Kieran Conway and Tanner James.
The Greenbrier Knights will be represented by infielder Wes Bonney, catcher Ty Hanchey, infielder Trent Hanchey, outfielder Trey Blow, catcher Luke Ough, infielder Ricky Sisto, pitchers Jake Crumbly, Joe Califano, Brendan Kastner, Luke Lageman and Zac Capps.
Edenton’s Hicks Field will host all-star game event Sunday. The home run derby begins at 4 p.m. with the game set to begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $8.
Visit edentonsteamers.com/event/tidewater-summer-league-all-star-game/ for more information.
Peninsula 9, Edenton 1: The Steamers lost the exhibition game to the Pilots at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, Virginia on Wednesday night.
Peninsula, a member of the Coastal Plain League, broke open a 2-1 game in the bottom of the seventh with three runs.
The Pilots added four runs in the eighth inning.
Peninsula took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Edenton’s Josiah Sightler hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Steamers had six hits in the game.
Peninsula was led offensively by Hunter Hart who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI, while teammate Luke Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI.
Zimmerman also pitched two innings in relief to earn the win.
Ryan Devine got the start on the mound for the Pilots and went three innings, did not give up a hit, a run and struck out six batters.
Jake Rice got the start for the Steamers on the mound and pitched six innings, gave up two runs, a walk, six hits and struck out six batters.