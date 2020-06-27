EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Old Dominion Hitters 10-4 on Thursday night at Hicks Field.
Old Dominion (0-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With a runner on third base, the Hitters scored the run on a wild pitch.
Edenton (3-0) overcame the deficit in the bottom of the first inning with four runs.
With runners on first and third, Edenton tied the game at 1-all on a passed ball. With the bases loaded and two out, Edenton’s Shane Easter (Eastern Michigan University) recorded an RBI single that scored three runs to give the Clams a 4-1 lead.
Old Dominion’s Alberto Sanchez hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning to trim the Edenton lead to 4-2.
The Steamers scored five runs in the sixth inning. The biggest hit was by Houston Wright (University of Tennessee at Martin) who recorded an two RBI double to extend the lead to 8-2.
Edenton added a run in the eighth on a Wright solo home run to extend the Edenton advantage to 10-4.
Old Dominion added a run each in the seventh and eighth innings.
Trevor Kirk (Elon University) got the start for Edenton and pitched four innings, gave up four hits, two runs, one earned run, a walk and struck out nine batters in the win.