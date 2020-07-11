EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Old Dominion Hitters in two games on Thursday night at Hicks Field.
Both games of the doubleheader lasted seven innings.
Edenton won the first game of the doubleheader 7-1 and the second game by a 3-2 score.
The results of the doubleheader moved Edenton (9-4) back into first place in the Tidewater Summer League standings ahead of second-place Old Dominion (6-5).
In game 1, Edenton was led offensively by Brody Rubenstein who had a hit with three RBI, while Tyler Myers was credited with two RBI in the game.
Houston Wright hit a solo home run for the Steamers.
The Steamers scored two runs in the second, a run in the third and fourth innings, two runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth inning.
Alberto Sanchez led Old Dominion with a 3-for-3 outing at the plate with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.
Josiah Sightler got the start on the mound for Edenton and pitched six innings, gave up three hits, no earned runs, a walk and struck out nine Old Dominion batters to secure the win.
Nick Roser pitched an inning in relief for the Steamers and gave up three hits, an earned run and posted a strikeout.
Edenton overcame a 1-0 deficit after the first inning to win game 2.
Old Dominion’s Zachary Wojnarowski had an RBI single in the first to give the Hitters a 1-0 lead.
A solo home run by Jared Kauffman in the bottom of the third inning tied the game at 1-all.
Edenton took advantage of two Old Dominion errors in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead.
Old Dominion added a run in the top of the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice ground out by Wojnarowski that scored Austin Elledge from third base.
Alex Shirazi was the starting pitcher for Edenton and went five innings, gave up six hits, an earned run and struck out five batters for the win.
Eddie Shores and Ray Stocum each pitched an inning in relief with Stocum earning the save.
Stocum had to pitch in a pressure situation to earn the save. The Hitters loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
Stocum struck out back-to-back Old Dominion hitters to end the game.