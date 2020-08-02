EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers lost to the Tidewater Drillers 5-4 Saturday night in a Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League playoff game at Hicks Field.
With the loss, Edenton ended its season a game short of reaching the TSL championship game.
Tidewater broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning as Cameron Reckling hit a two-run home run to left field off Edenton relief pitcher Joe Kemlage to give Tidewater a 5-3 lead.
With runners on first and second with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Edenton’s Aaron Copeland delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-4.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Edenton got the tying run on base with a two-out walk.
The runner would be left stranded on base by Tidewater relief pitcher Joey Rodriguez.
Rodriguez forced Edenton’s Jared Kauffman to hit a ground ball to Tidewater first baseman Jacob Mustain.
Mustain secured the ball and recorded the out unassisted at first base to end the game and the season of the No. 1 seed Steamers.
Edenton Steamers head coach Marshall McDonald was appreciative of his team’s effort during the season.
“One baseball game is not going to define that group,” McDonald said. “We had 21 wins in a season that was cut short; [we] had a great group of guys that hung out all summer and really loved each other. We fought right to the end. It just didn’t fall our way.”
McDonald credited Tidewater for pitching well and getting one more important hit in the game than the Steamers.
Edenton earned the No. 1 seed in the playoff with a 21-5 record in TSL regular-season games this summer.
Tidewater, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, entered the playoff game with a 7-11 record in TSL regular-season games.
The Drillers ended a scoreless drought in the top of the third inning.
With one out, Reckling hit a solo home run off Edenton starting pitcher Alex Shirazi to give the Drillers a 1-0 lead.
Tidewater’s South Trimble followed with a single. Teammate Manson Dunaway brought Trimble home on a double to extend the Tidewater lead to 2-0.
Dunaway advanced to third following a Jonathan Wall single. Dunaway scored on a sacrifice fly out by Mustain to give Tidewater a 3-0 lead.
The Edenton lineup was held in check by Tidewater starting pitcher Aiden Kuhle.
With runners on first and third base and two out in the bottom of the first inning, the Clams had a chance to score.
Kuhle struck out Edenton’s Josiah Sightler to end the inning.
The Steamers also left runners stranded on base in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Edenton’s Tyler McPeak drew a walk, Shane Easter was hit by a pitch and Brody Rubenstein reached base on a throwing error to first base after his bunt attempt to load the bases with no out.
A Kauffman ground out allowed McPeak to score, but Easter was thrown out at home.
On the play, Rubenstein attempted to advance to third base. The throw by Tidewater catcher Cade Brewer was off target.
Rubenstein scored from third to cut the Tidewater lead to 3-2.
Edenton’s rally continued in the bottom of the sixth inning as Alan Alonso led off the inning with a solo home run to center field to tie the game at 3-3.
Kuhle would give up a single to Sightler to end his outing.
Kuhle went five innings, struck out five Edenton batters and gave up a walk.
Rodriguez pitched the final four innings of relief for Tidewater and gave up a run on two hits, struck out four batters and walked two batters to earn the win.
Reckling finished with two home runs, three RBI and a walk.
Alonso went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a single, an RBI and a walk.
Alonso finished a triple short of a cycle.
Shirazi pitched four innings, gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two batters.
Edenton’s Ray Stocum pitched 2 ⅓ innings in relief and surrendered one hit, no earned runs, no walks and struck out two batters.
Kemlage pitched 2 ⅔ innings, gave up a hit, two earned runs, no walks, struck out six batters, but was credited with the loss.
Greenbrier 13, Old Dominion 0: The Knights defeated the Hitters in the first playoff game of the TSL Playoffs in six innings Saturday afternoon.
The game was called due to inclement weather.
Greenbrier’s Ty Hanchey had two hits with a home run and four RBI, Trey blow had a double with three RBI, Warren Bailey had a double with two RBI and Jacob Jackson hit three doubles with two RBI in the win.
Greenbrier was the No. 3 seed, while Old Dominion was the No. 2 seed.
EDENTON AWARDS
Before the start of Edenton’s playoff game, the Steamers announced the team season award winners.
Katy Ebersole Heart and Soul award: Shane Easter (Eastern Michigan); Livy Goodman Glove defensive player of the year award: Aaron Copeland (Spartanburg Methodist College); Wallace Evans pitcher of the year award: Jake Rice (Presbyterian College); Gayle Gieseke Gold most outstanding player award: Houston Wright (Tennessee at Martin)
TSL HONORS
Edenton’s Wright and Colin Kriminger were named the Tidewater Summer League players of the week on Saturday.
Wright was named the TSL Hitter of the Week, while Kriminger (Montreat College) was named the TSL Pitcher of the Week.
Wright had 10 hits in 11 at-bats for a .909 batting average with a home run, 12 RBI and seven runs scored from games on July 27 – 31.
Kriminger got the start and pitched four innings, gave up three hits, one run, zero earned runs, four walks and struck out seven batters in Edenton’s 17-12 win against Tidewater on July 26.