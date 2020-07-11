After a miserable evening at the track in the last outing a couple of weeks ago due to an engine failure, defending champion Troy Brickhouse came back Friday determined to turn things around and did just that by scoring the win.
The Elizabeth City racer never turned a lap of competition back on June 26th as his motor came apart in practice, forcing him to watch the race from the sidelines.
On Friday, his fate would change after crossing the finish line first in the seasons marquee 35-lap Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman event. His efforts yielded the 42-year old a $1,000 payday after leading flag-to-flag from the pole position.
Brickhouse had to work for the victory by holding off a hard-charging Brad Cox, of Youngsville, NC, in the closing laps. Cox was on his bumper and even got alongside Brickhouse, but ran out of time before executing a pass for the lead.
Mark Gonzales secured his best finish of the year after coming home in third-place.
Dennis Barnes and Kevin Bray each won one of the two Little Caesars Super Streets 15-lap feature events. Barnes started on the pole position and led for the duration en-route to claiming his third straight win of the 2020 season. Barnes held off Chris Humblett of Shiloh, NC, who finished runner-up, and Kevin Bray secured the third and final podium position.
The starting lineup for the second race was determined by the finishing results of race number one. The top four, however, were inverted, providing the fans a treat.
Bray dominated the event after starting on the outside pole. He quickly went to the point and didn't look back, crossing the finish line ahead of the competition. Barnes garnered a second-place finish, his first outside of a win in 2020, and Hunter Mason claimed a season-best third-place finish.
"We brought home a first and second with the number 20 and 28 with me driving and my young protege (Hunter Mason) on the Hardees team, said Barnes following the race. "It's been a great night. I got a great crew and great sponsors."
For the first time this season, Billy Hubbard returned to victory lane in the Budweiser Allstar Late Models. The Cobbs Creek, Virginia native, started the event on the outside pole and quickly took control of the race by going to the point and overtaking John Staton.
In the end, Hubbard was able to make hay and notch a checkmark in the win column for car owner, HC Pritchett. Staton finished runner-up with Larry King Law's Langley Speedway standout, Mark Wertz, earned third-place. It was Wertz's first race back at Dixieland on dirt since the early 2000s.
John Staton breaks the tie from Austin Hubbard, who plans to run part-time, atop the point standings. With the win, Hubbard moves to second, and Tom Wilson is third heading into race number four on Friday.
Trevor Battoia won the 15-circuit Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours competition. Battoia's first victory of the season put him back in contention for the points chase after a disappointing 11th-place finish in the last race due to a mechanical issue.
Points leader Chris Freeman finished second, his worst of the season, which speaks to how well the 2020 season has treated the Moyock racer. Freeman was all smiles following the race and thanked his students at Chesapeake Career Center for their support. AJ Smith earned his second straight podium finish, claiming third-place.
Young Emma Gordon outran nearly 50-runners to claim the win in the one-lap foot race.
Racing resumes Friday, July 17th, sponsored by Dixie 105.7, and features twin-20 lap Budweiser Allstar Late Model events. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and four divisions of competition will start at 8:00 p.m.