From the pole position, Gibbs Woods, NC native Tom Wilson was able to capture the Budweiser Allstar Late Models win on Friday evening at Dixieland Speedway.
The evenings events, presented by Dixie 105.7, featured twin 20-lap races, with one opening the race night and the other closing. Wilson won the latter as he was able to run away out front and obtain his first win of the season. Two yellow flags slowed the race but didn’t deter Wilson’s drive for the victory.
John Staton finished second, and Larry Jackson earned third-place.
In the first 20-lap twin race, slowed five times with yellow flags due to spins, John Staton led flag-to-flag to claim his second win of the 2020 season.
The Chesapeake, VA competitor leads the point standings headed into this weekend’s races. Staton held off last week’s winner and defending champion, Billy Hubbard, and Larry Jackson finished in third.
Wilson earned fourth. The starting lineup for the second race was determined by the finishing order from the first event, with the top four racers being inverted, giving Wilson the first-place starting spot.
He didn’t lead the most laps but led the one that mattered most.
Chesapeake, VA’s Roger Bell found himself in an intense battle for the lead with defending winner and champion, Troy Brickhouse. In the closing laps, Bell appeared to have a better handling race car and made multiple attempts to pass the driver of the “Club 21” team based in Elizabeth City.
Brickhouse protected the inside line, forcing Bell to work the top side of the track. Passing high is not necessarily the preferred line, as it’s not always the fastest way around the speedway.
However, Bell made it work to his advantage and overtook Brickhouse to claim his second win of the 2020 season.
Brickhouse held on to second, and Mark Gonzales secured a third-place finish for the second consecutive week.
Camden’s Dennis Barnes kept his winning ways on Friday by earning his fourth first-place finish in five starts this season in the Little Caesars Super Streets.
The driver of the team Hardees Chevrolet lost the top spot early in the event to former champion Kevin Bray but was able to rally back to the point and hold onto it by the end of the 20-lap contest.
Long time racer Allen Shiflett made his first start on Friday and earned the runner-up position with Bray securing third-place.
Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours points leader Chris Freeman had a disastrous heat race after cutting a tire and forced to pit in the short seven-lap sprint, relegating the Moyock racer to start the main feature in last place.
At the start of the 15-lap feature, Freeman methodically picked off cars to find the lead by the eighth-circuit. He didn’t look back and earned his third win of 2020.
Dustin Cisco of Suffolk, VA, made his first appearance this season and finished in second-place after leading the event briefly. Trevor Battoia finished third.
Three yellow flags stalled the on-track action, including one in which Bryant Falk flipped his Nissan multiple times, in turn one, after making contact with the outside retaining wall.
The 16-year-old quickly climbed from the car after it landed right-side up and walked away.
Racing resumes Friday, July 24, and features the return of the Virginia Sprint Series.
The prestigious league competes across the region and makes its second stop at the 3/8-mile oval this year.
Drivers that participate in the winged sprint car tour come from Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Additionally, the Budweiser Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets and Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours will take on the high-banks.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and five divisions of competition will start at 8:00 p.m.