If I had predicted a year ago that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would retire, that the best receiver in the NFL, Antonio Brown would be out of football, and that a relatively unknown LSU quarterback named Joe Burrow would be the No. 1 pick in the college draft, you all would have said I was crazy.
Moreover, if I had told you that Tom Brady would leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and be replaced by Cam Newton, you really would have questioned my sports acumen.
But all of these changes have occurred this year, and more.
Philip Rivers becomes the new quarterback for the Colts, Nick Foles will compete with Mitch Trubisky in Chicago, and Teddy Bridgewater takes the helm for the Carolina Panthers.
As the dust settles, and the teams hopefully begin training camp, the most interesting situation for me is the question of whether or not Cam Newton can resurrect his football career.
In 2015, Newton was the best player in pro football.
He won the MVP award while leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl with a 15-1 record.
His statistics were staggering.
He passed for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns. That would be enough to be considered as the Most Valuable Player, but he also rushed for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.
When he tucked the ball under his arm, his size and speed made him a runaway freight train on cleats.
However, in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos he was a disappointment as the Panthers lost 24-10.
His leadership and maturity were questioned as he sulked at the end of the bench, failed to jump on a fumble with the outcome still in doubt, and handled the post game press conference poorly.
Since then it has been a downward slide, mostly because of injury, the most serious the damage to his throwing shoulder.
He has tried to play through it, but a foot injury ended his season last year after only two games.
His situation had degraded to the point that 31 teams declined to sign him after he was released by Carolina.
What are his chances with the Patriots?
Many analysts are not optimistic for a number of reasons. They point to his injury status, saying he cannot throw effectively downfield anymore, and that his body is too worn down to run the ball taking on tacklers, as was his style.
Then they point to the Patriots and their roster. The Pats have maybe the poorest receiving corps in the league, with no receivers that can separate on the longer patterns.
Then there is the schedule. The experts have rated the New England schedule as the toughest in the league for 2020.
I, on the other hand, think that Newton can flourish.
First of all, I think his maturity and motivation are there.
He is now 31 years old, and he has a chip on his shoulder.
He has something to prove.
His message since the signing has been one of gratitude for the chance, and the willingness to work for it.
I think he can change his style. The great athletes can do that.
I think of the University of North Carolina’s Vince Carter, who just retired after a record 22 years in the National Basketball Association.
Early in his career, Carter was a high-flying dunk show. Then, later on, he changed his game, improved his defending, and his three point shot. He adapted and continued to excel.
Newton should benefit from working under maybe the best offensive coordinator in football, Josh McDaniels, not to mention the structure and leadership of head coach Bill Belichick.
The Patriots emphasize protecting the quarterback, and the offensive creativity of McDaniels should be able to include Newton’s explosiveness, while molding him into a more precise passing quarterback.
Cam Newton wants to return to greatness.
We will see as the season unfolds. It will be interesting. Right now, his Patriot teammates, and the Patriot fans are excited.
Maybe the dynasty is not dead yet.
