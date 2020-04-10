One of my favorite Yogi Berra stories was told by his teammate, and roommate on the road, Bobby Brown.
The pair were reading in their hotel room one night, Yogi a comic book, and Brown a medical textbook, Boyd’s Pathology.
Berra finished, laying down his comic and said, “That was a good one, how did yours come out?”
For Brown it wasn’t casual reading. The New York Yankee was earning his medical degree at Tulane University, while playing third base on a team that won four World Championships.
Brown, nicknamed “The Golden Boy”, did not just have a brief career in the major leagues.
He played from 1946-52, and then, after serving as an Army doctor in the Korean War, he returned for one last season in 1954, before retiring at age 29 to devote his full time to medicine.
Among his substantial accomplishments as a player, one fact stands out. He was sensational in big moments, on the biggest stage in baseball. He holds the record for highest career batting average .439 [18-41] in the World Series, for batters having more than 20 at bats.
About leaving baseball, Brown said, “Inevitably, there would be the day when I will have to say to myself, ‘ The time has come. Hang up your spikes and your uniform, put away your bats, and get down to working out the Oath of Hippocrates. ‘”
After serving his residency in internal medicine, he would become a cardiologist in private practice in Ft. Worth, Texas, but baseball was always close to his heart.
In 1974, he took a six month leave of absence to become interim president of the Texas Rangers. Then in 1984, he became president of the American League, a position he would hold for a decade.
Now, approaching his 96th birthday, Brown is the oldest living Yankee.
Over the years, when asked to speak, he always credits baseball, and staying active physically with helping him be a better doctor.
Playing baseball gave him the “discipline and focus” needed for his work; not to mention the energy needed for long days as a heart doctor.
There is another doctor who works long hours, who promotes exercise and sports for helping him do his job, and live his life to full capacity.
You may have heard his name recently.
He is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 79-year old longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Fauci has vaulted into the public eye for his sound, science-backed explanations and advice in the fight against the coronavirus.
Captain of his high school varsity basketball team, Fauci was interviewed a week ago by Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on his radio show. Coach “K” called the doctor “the point guard for America” in the battle with the virus, as Dr. Fauci used basketball analogies to describe the actions we need to continue to do to combat COVID-19. “We are holding our own, but we have to come out blazing in the second half,” said the doctor, referring to continued “social distancing” and precautions that he wants us to follow.
Dr. Fauci has been a daily runner while advising six presidents. As a younger man, he ran marathons, and for many years it was a lunchtime routine to run seven miles five or six days a week. “I think the benefit for me is as a stress reliever,” said Fauci in a 2016 interview.
At his advanced age he is still running over three miles per day. “I have a pretty high stress job, so getting out during the day, hearing the birds and smelling the grass is a very pleasing thing for me.”
It’s a good time to take a prescription from Dr. Fauci.
Get out and take a run, jog, or walk.
Besides the physical benefits, it will help to relieve the stress of our present situation, and I think you will enjoy it.
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.