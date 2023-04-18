TODAY
15th Children’s Fest
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Flea market, bake sale
St. Ann Catholic Church in Edenton will host a Flea Market & Bake Sale in the church parking lot and parish hall at 207 N. Broad St., Edenton, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact: Elaine at emoriarty@nc.rr.com.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School 5K Run for Hope hosted by the Herren Project Club is planned for 9 a.m. at 600 Woodward St., Edenton. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope. Cost day of the event is $30.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard St., Edenton. Call 252-482-4621.
TUESDAY
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and White Oak Elementary will host Vehicle Day for White Oak students in pre-K through second grade and D.F. Walker Elementary students in grades 3-5. Businesses that would like to participate should call Susan Creed at the Chamber office at 252-482-3400.
UPCOMING
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Evangelical Methodist Church. The church is located at 820 Okisko Road in Elizabeth City.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Annie Jr. at Holmes
The John A. Holmes Performing Arts Department will stage Annie Jr., its first musical in over a decade, Thursday through Saturday, May-11-13. Contact: gecopeland@ecps.k12.nc.us.