One particular horse named Treasure is a symbol of the New Hope Stable’s commitment to care.
Though the horse died recently, the animal lived an amazing life.
New Hope Stable owner Carla Bundy said she found Treasure in 2004 when she was about two years young.
“The name fit perfectly, because that’s exactly what she is to us. A true treasure. A diamond in the rough,” Bundy said.
Bundy shared the tragic story about how the original owners had Treasure in a dog pen with another horse. Treasure was about to be sold through a yard sale for $1. She had been starved, beaten and abused. The United States Rescue League discovered this and the owners had to surrender her.
“What the original owners were blind to, was how much of an amazing horse they were throwing away,” Bundy said. “We, New Hope Stables, adopted Treasure through the late Amy Woodard with the United States Rescue League shortly after. Amy knew Treasure was special as much as we knew. Finding Treasure was, and will always be, one of the best days of our lives.”
Since then, Treasure lived a spoiled and lives a happy life. The 18-year-old horse impacted so many lives. Treasure competed frequently at competitions, local or statewide, and always did well.
“Treasure has won many state championships throughout 2007 – now. I could not even begin to count how many children has shown with her at competitions,” Bundy said.
Since 2004, Treasure had been living on the farm and she taught countless amounts of children how to ride. Treasure was usually the first horse that beginners start out on.
“There is something about Treasure that makes children and adults fall in love with horses and horseback riding,” Bundy said. “Not only does she teach children how to ride, Treasure always gives students a reason to come back.”