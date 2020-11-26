Stallings Scholarship Endowed to Serve Pirates Seniors

Many people have left their mark at Perquimans County Schools.
Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings left a legacy.
A longtime educator, Stallings touched countless lives during his three decades of teaching and serving as a school administrator.
When he died in August 2020 after an extended illness at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, generous memorials were directed to the Dwayne K. Stallings Scholarship for Education Fund. The Endowment is currently at $10,100 – It is invested at Stifel Financial.
“As an educator, Dr. Stallings knew he was in a very unique position to have a positive impact on the lives of young people,” said Brenda Lassiter, Executive Director for Perquimans County Schools Foundation. “Dr. Stallings worked tirelessly behind the scenes, never seeking public recognition. He touched the lives of so many. His gentle manner and genuine interest in the wellbeing of others made him a respected colleague and loyal friend.”
Stallings’ daughter, Megan Loftin, recalled her father’s commitment to community and education.
“My dad’s dedication to education and the community was a through-line for his life,” she said. “He was an educator in every sense of the word, within the school system, throughout the community, and at home.”
Stallings, 63, of Hertford had over 30 years invested in public education in North Carolina and 21 of those years he served as an administrator in Perquimans County. The scholarship ensures that Stallings’ legacy continues to echo an eternity.
“I am excited that this scholarship will continue his legacy of service,” Loftin said. “He viewed education as a higher calling and I know he would be pleased that this scholarship will help students from Perquimans County make a positive impact on the world through a career in education.”
Stallings came to the Perquimans schools in 1994 as an assistant principal at Perquimans County High School. He went onto serve as principal at both the elementary and high schools, and was named the district’s Principal of the Year in 2001. He served as assistant superintendent for four years before being named superintendent.
Stallings served as superintendent between July 2007 and January 2015. After retirement, he served as an Adjunct Professor at ECU, also as a director of the North East Regional Education Service Alliance.
“Mr. Stallings was a very charismatic leader who was loved and respected by his colleagues, teachers, students, staff and the Perquimans County community,” said Anne White, chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Education in a previous interview following Stallings’ death. “As Principal of Perquimans Middle School during his daughter’s middle grades years, I found him to be a loving father and husband.”
In 2015, Stallings received the Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year award. This award is in honor of Bob McRae, a former superintendent in Randolph County and a former president of the NCHSAA.
Stallings left the school system at a time of several positive developments. In 2018, Perquimans High School’s graduation rate was 92.1 percent, then the highest in the history of the school district and 8.3 percentage points higher than the state average.
The school system also rolled out a one-to-one computer initiative. Every student in grades 3-12 now has access to an Apple iPad.
Stallings also has served as a head coach or assistant coach in three different school systems during the teaching and coaching portion of his career. During Stallings’ career, he served on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association board of directors.
Stallings is a 1975 graduate of Northeastern High School. After earning a bachelor of science in technology education from Elizabeth City State University in 1985, Stallings earned a master’s degree in technology education from East Carolina University and his doctorate in education from ECU. He also holds certifications in administration and curriculum from ECU.
A lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City where he served as a Deacon, he was a member of the Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Team, and also worked with a group of Perquimans County guys building ramps for the handicapped. He had retired from the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department.
“One of my favorite sayings is ‘Your walk talks and your talk talks but your walk talks louder than your talk talks,’” Superintendent Tanya Turner said in a previous interview. “This is so very true of Dr. Stallings. He was a genuine person and it showed through everything he did. He was well respected by all because of his strong character and compassionate heart.”