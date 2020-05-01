Selena Stanberry says it’s OK to be confused and stressed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is coping in a different way,” she says.
Stanberry, a licensed clinical mental health counselor at Harbor Counseling PC, is working to help others cope with the stresses the pandemic is causing.
Looking to reach out to the community during a time of crisis, Stanberry has created free care packages for elementary school-aged children which parents can pick up at her office at 425 McArthur Drive, Suite B, Elizabeth City.
“Our goal was to make care packages that were fun and creative,” Stanberry said.
The care packages contain kid-friendly activities like yoga cards and “mindfulness” activity cards. A calming jar recipe offers a way to transform a normal jar into a glitter filled source of fun. The packages also include cards that allow parents to write out positive messages to their children.
On her Harbor Counseling Facebook page, Stanberry is also providing stress-relieving and entertaining games and activities for persons of all ages.
One week she offered a “Self-Care Bingo” game that featured bingo card spaces that include activities like “wrote in my journal,” “complimented someone,” and “decluttered my calming space.”
Another week, she posted a “Mindfulness Scavenger Hunt” which families were encouraged to complete together. The scavenger hunt included topics like “find something you are thankful for” and “find something that makes a beautiful sound.”
Stanberry posts activities each week on her Facebook page.
Stanberry, who earned her master’s degree in psychology from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, opened Harbor Counseling last October. She and Amber Stone-Aguirre, a licensed marriage and family therapist associate, are available to see new clients. Stanberry is also offering telehealth as an option for clients who prefer not to visit the office.
Stanberry said the best part of her job is “being able to connect with people.”
Harbor Counseling is open Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Care packages are free and available at Stanberry’s office during those times.
For more information about Harbor Counseling PC, visit the Harbor Counseling Facebook page or website at https://www.harborcounselingpc.com/.