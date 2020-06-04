‘Stand Up’
Remember the Obamacrat who infamously said “never let a good crisis go to waste”?
That was former Obama advisor Rahm Emanuel now reprising his infamous phrase he used during the 2008 financial crises.
With all the aplomb and warmth of a mortician’s heart, he’s now advocating using the pandemic to win an election while all about him people are dying of the virus-God’s curse on America.
And how will they do it? Simply by blaming the the president and keeping the nation in a lock down mode with dictatorial governors’ edicts to stop the Trump rallies.
That’s right patriots; while the headlines of local newspapers decried the lack of Trump’s empathy as if he’s the official mourner-in-chief, Democrats are loving the pandemic. They don’t care how many die long as they can shut down the Trump rallies that broke the back of the Democrat party in 2016.
By illegally nullifying the First Amendment right of the free exercise speech and the right of the people to peaceably assemble they’re using the same tactics Hitler used-governmental overreach. It works best in states like North Carolina where Democrat governors are in control.
Remember who lost their loved ones when the death angel passed through Egypt in BC 1491? It wasn’t the Jews who were covered in the blood of the Lamb but the idol-worshiping Egyptians!
Remember what God said to Moses-”when I see the blood I will pass over you” for He said he had come not for believers but to smite the inhabitants of an unbelieving land!
Stand up, Christians, patriots and you backsliding preachers! Defy your government as did the Egyptian mid wives, Shiphrah and Puah when push came to shove! They were fearless in the face of merciless Nazi-like government tactics and we can do no less.
We can’t let one thuggish governor stop the cause of freedom!
Throng the rallies and your churches to show your support and belief in God that you’ll not be touched by the death angel called Corona Virus!
Calvin Lacy
Hertford