RALEIGH — NC Charter School Advisory Committee unanimously recommended Tuesday to the NC Board of Education that Elaine Riddick Charter School be open for classes when the new school year starts in August.
Advisory committee said the charter school meets all the guidelines needed for state approval to move forward.
School’s charter has already been approved by the NC Board of Education.
School leaders assured the advisory committee that they are confident that necessary upgrades to the the 22,500-square-foot facility would be completed before school starts.
Located at 1054 Harvey Point Road, the school was granted a conditional use permit in June by the Hertford Planning and Zoning Board.
In June, the state advisory committee told the school’s organizers that the school needs to meet at least 75 percent of its enrollment goal of 120 students — 90 students — before the committee issues its final approval.
Tuesday, school proponents said at least 105 students plan to attend the tuition free grades K-3 charter school this fall and recruitment remains active.
The school will be managed by Torchlight Academy, a Raleigh-based charter school.
There was no comment from school leaders in time for this report.
According to the school’s website, ERCS will serve grades K-3 in its first year of operation (2020-2021), and the school will add one grade level per year until reaching Grades K-8. Any student may apply.
The school selects students using a random lottery. Once a student is accepted in the school, the student is not required to reapply each year.
For example, a student who is accepted in kindergarten may remain enrolled in the school until the completion of Grade 8 without having to submit a new application each year.
The charter school is governed by a volunteer board of directors that meets each month.
School’s website lists the Board of Directors as Mary Felton, who will serve chairperson, Tony Riddick as secretary, Hortense Dodo as treasurer, along with Kofi Konan and Archie Aples as board members.