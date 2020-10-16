Two North Carolina State Board of Education officials came away impressed this week with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ plan to return students back to the classroom for in-person instruction.
The ECPPS Board of Education voted last month to approve Superintendent Catherine Edmonds’ recommendation to pursue Plan A of the state’s reopening plan for schools — in-person instruction — for grades pre-K through grade 5 on Monday.
Students in grades 6-8 will return Nov. 2 while students in grades 9-12 will return to the classroom on Nov. 9 under different reopening plans. Students still have the option for remote learning-only under the district’s reopening plan.
State Board of Education member Jill Camnitz and the state board’s Director of Legislative and Community Affairs Freebird McKinney were briefed by school officials, including Edmonds, on the district’s reopening plans. The two officials were also given a tour of three district schools.
District officials briefed Camnitz and McKinney on safety protocols that have been in put in place, how teachers will manage teaching students in-person and remotely, and what challenges they face in returning students to the classroom.
“Oh my gosh, I think that this school system has gone above and beyond to meet the challenges of this pandemic,” Camnitz said. “They are ready for these kids to come back and I am so proud of the work they are doing here. The creativity and the flexibility that we are seeing, they are solving problems under very difficult circumstances.”
During the meeting, Pasquotank Elementary Principal Jamie Liverman outlined what a typical day will look like at the school. Besides temperature checks for all students and staff, the school will offer “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast and lunch and implement social distancing measures.
Liverman said the first week or two teachers will slowly ease students back into traditional school work. He noted students have been away from the classroom since March.
“We are looking at slowly transitioning back in,” Liverman said. “We are going to work on the social and emotional learning as well. A lot of things have happened and we need to give our students time to debrief, share. We need time to make them feel safe as well. This is new for them coming back in. We are going to spend time reestablishing those relationships the teachers had before this happened.”
Liverman is expecting 133 of the 263 students at the school to be on campus Monday.
“We know our students need us,” Liverman said. “We can do our work much better with students in the building with that one-on-one instruction. We are excited.”
“We are excited too,” Camnitz responded.
McKinney asked district officials what challenges the district is facing because of the pandemic and what the state could do to help.
ECPPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Amy Spencer said Pasquotank County needs better broadband internet access. The district has placed mobile hotspots on buses in various parts of the county and internet access is available in all school parking lots but Spencer said more is needed.
“It’s still an issue,” she said. “We need (broadband) infrastructure far beyond our schools.’’
When they return in November, middle school students will be divided into two cohorts, with cohort A attending classes in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and cohort B attending classes in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
At the high schools, first block courses will be offered on Mondays, second block on Tuesdays, third block on Thursdays and fourth block on Friday.