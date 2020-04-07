A state agency, citing public heath officials’ guidance on reducing the spread of COVID-19, has delayed a public hearing on issuing draft renewal of U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City’s hazardous waste operating permit.
The hearing will now be held June 11 in Courtroom C at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, a press release Friday from the N.C. Division of Waste Management states.
According to the release, the draft renewal operating permit allows the Coast Guard base to store hazardous wastes at a designated storage building and requires the Aviation Logistics Center to remediate contamination resulting from past waste management activities at the facility.
A new comment period for the permit renewal will be established at a future date, the Division of Waste Management said. Comments may be emailed to Julie Woosley at Julie.Woosley@ncdenr.gov or mailed to: Julie Woosley, chief, Hazardous Waste Section, N.C. Division of Waste Management, 1646 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1646.
In another COVID-19-related development, Currituck County announced Tuesday that in keeping with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order suspending all utility disconnections statewide, the county is suspending disconnections of water and wastewater services and waiving penalties, including late and default fees, until June 1. Citing the coronavirus outbreak, the county had already stopped disconnecting utility services because of non-payment after March 2.
The county advised residents to remember, though, that they are still responsible for paying for all water and wastewater usage. Customers are advised to continue making payments on their accounts, even if they cannot pay in full, to avoid accumulating large balances.
To make a payment by credit/debit card or E-check, customers should go to: https://currituck.munisselfservice.com/citizens/UtilityBilling/Default.aspx. Customers will their account number on their bill. Those who don’t have a copy of their bill may email ubwater@currituckcountync.gov or call 252-232-2769. There are no additional fees to pay online, the county said.
To make payments through a bank, customers will need to set up a payment plan through their bank. Customers should ensure their bank has their account number and the county’s billing address, which is Currituck County Water/Sewer Department or Southern Outer Banks Water Department, P.O. Box 220, Currituck, NC 27929.
Payments may also be dropped off at the night dropoff box or at the drive-through window at the Currituck Water Department at 444 Maple Road in Maple. Checks with remittance coupons should be dropped in the night drop box next to the entrance door. Customers with cash should only use the drive-through window.
The county also will be offering payment plans to customers unable to pay their bills in full over the next 60 days. Details about payment options will be released later. For more infomation, email UBwater@currituckcountync.gov.