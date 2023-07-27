The N.C. State Board of Elections will decide whether Elizabeth City voters are able to cast a ballot on one Sunday during the early voting period for the city’s Oct. 10 municipal election.

That’s because the five-member Pasquotank County Board of Elections couldn’t agree on a one-stop voting plan at its meeting last week. The board split 3-2 on competing plans and under current law, one-stop voting plans must be agreed to by a unanimous vote. Otherwise, the N.C. State Board of Elections makes the final decision.

  