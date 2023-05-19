...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
RALEIGH — North Carolina is poised to invest heavily in a business-led nonprofit that lawmakers expect to boost the state’s ability to leverage academic and industry research for economic development.
The Old North State is above average nationwide with $13 billion in annual academic and industry research and development. More is left on the table in commercialization of the work, capital venture funding, patents, and other metrics.
NCInnovation, a nonprofit formed by business leaders in 2020, aims to bridge the gap with the goal of igniting economic development in rural areas of the state that have experienced population declines. It would use $25 million in private investments and a hefty appropriation from the state.
The private funding comes from major banks, Duke Energy, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, JPMorgan Chase and other leading businesses. The nonprofit’s board is comprised of respected leaders in a variety of industries, from real-estate to banking to biotech, and it’s helmed by Bennet Waters, who leads with decades of senior-level executive experience with Fortune 500 companies.
NCInnovation’s plan involves providing grant funding for applied research through regional commercialization networks focused on rural areas, promoting collaboration with universities outside the Research Triangle.
“This will help generate homegrown companies that will stay in North Carolina and hire North Carolinians,” Sen. Bret Jackson, R-Sampson, said at a recent press conference.
The Senate officially approved a budget Thursday with a final vote of 37-12 that would provide a $1.4 billion endowment to fund the effort. The House and Gov. Roy Cooper budgeted $50 million for the nonprofit to develop a detailed spending plan to present to lawmakers by Jan. 1.
House and Senate members are expected to convene a conference committee that will iron out the difference and other budget discrepancies in the coming weeks. Each chamber went different paths to the same bottom line, about $60.7 billion, or about $6 billion below the term-limited governor. They’ll iron out differences, then present a final document to Cooper.
The beginning of the fiscal year is July 1.
Cooper has little room to negotiate the details with Republican supermajorities in both chambers that have tied Medicaid expansion – a top Cooper priority – to the governor’s signature on the budget.
Among the hot-button differences in the spending plans are the size of raises for teachers and state employees, the pace of tax cuts, and the repeal of certificate of need laws. The chambers are largely aligned on efforts to expand school choice, and funding for UNC Chapel Hill’s new School of Civic Life and Leadership, as well as many included policy provisions, from prohibiting cap and trade for carbon emissions, to expanding remote charter schools, to prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine discrimination.
Cooper has attacked both budgets, most recently describing the Senate proposal as “a historic disaster for public education.” One of his three daughters, each of whom graduated from the nation’s oldest public university, graduated from Saint Mary’s, a private school.
“The Republican Senate budget will destroy public education while prioritizing tax cuts to enrich corporations and the wealthiest North Carolinians,” he posted to Twitter on Wednesday, as seven Democrats voted with the majority to approve the plan.
Cooper’s $67 billion budget, which House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, described as “the same reckless approach to spending that his fellow Democrats have taken in Washington,” proposes a massive 18% teacher pay hike, 8% increase for state worker pay, and $4.5 billion to “ensure a sound basic education.”
The spending translates to total compensation increases of $2.8 billion for teachers and $2.39 billion for state employees, which Cooper contends “meets the moment” with “’once-in-a-generation’ investments in our future.”