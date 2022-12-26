RALEIGH — More than $677 million of a court-ordered state education plan remains unfunded, according to new documents from state lawyers. The documents filed Dec. 19 respond to the N.C. Supreme Court’s latest ruling in the long-running Leandro case.

The high court’s November decision called for Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson to recalculate his April Leandro order. Robinson had determined last spring that the state would need to spend an additional $785 million to cover two years of items included in a court-mandated Leandro plan.