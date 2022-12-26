RALEIGH — More than $677 million of a court-ordered state education plan remains unfunded, according to new documents from state lawyers. The documents filed Dec. 19 respond to the N.C. Supreme Court’s latest ruling in the long-running Leandro case.
The high court’s November decision called for Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson to recalculate his April Leandro order. Robinson had determined last spring that the state would need to spend an additional $785 million to cover two years of items included in a court-mandated Leandro plan.
Once Robinson finalizes his recalculation, the state Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling calls for him to order state officials to transfer the money out of the state treasury. The court’s four Democratic justices ordered the transfer over the objection of three Republican colleagues.
Now state Senior Deputy Attorney General Amar Majmundar, representing Democrat-led executive branch agencies, has filed a new analysis of unfunded Leandro items. It features calculations from Anca Elena Grozav, chief deputy director of state budget at Gov. Roy Cooper’s N.C. Office of State Budget and Management.
Grozav and colleagues compared the two most recent approved state budgets with items spelled out in the second and third year of the Leandro plan, also known as the “comprehensive remedial plan.”
“The analysis reveals that 63% of the Year Two Action Items of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan, and 60% of the Year Three Items of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan have been funded,” Grozav said in an affidavit. “This means that approximately $257,679,390 of Year Two Action Items remain unfunded, while $420,121,777 of Year Three Action Items remain unfunded.”
The funds, $677,801,167 for the two years of action items, would head to the state Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the University of North Carolina System.
It’s unclear what will happen next with this information.
Parties in the Leandro suit filed a proposed timeline for the case on Dec. 12. It called for state officials to present updated Leandro funding estimates Dec. 19, with other parties in the case facing a Jan. 20 deadline to respond.
But Robinson has filed no formal response to the timeline.
Meanwhile, State Controller Nels Roseland objects to the timeline. Roseland is one of three state officials who would take part in the court-ordered forced money transfer. Such a transfer would deviate from the normal budget process. The standard process requires authorization from the General Assembly for any movement of money out of the treasury.
Roseland, controller since July 1, has been following his predecessor Linda Combs’ legal strategy in the Leandro case. The controller’s office has fought the forced money transfer. The controller has argued that such an action would violate state law and force the controller to violate his oath of office. The N.C. Court of Appeals agreed. Appellate judges blocked a forced money transfer ordered by Robinson’s predecessor in November 2021.
The state Supreme Court’s November decision set that Appeals Court ruling aside.