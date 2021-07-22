EDENTON — It was “Winning Wednesday” in Edenton and the Steamers delivered, with some extra flare.
The Steamers scored a season-high 20 runs against the Twins on Wednesday in a 20-3 result.
The story was the Clams being walked and hit by pitches. The Clams walked seven times and got hit by seven pitches.
Hits were not hard to come by as well. Chase Bruno had himself a three hit night, adding to his spray chart by using all areas in the field. Bruno accounted for the first of the 20 runs with a single up the middle scoring Casey Haire.
The big fly on Wednesday saw a familiar face, and a new one. Hunter Cole broke the game open with a grand slam to dead center field. He now leads the team with seven home runs, two of those being grand slams.
In just his third game at Historic Hicks Field, Brantley Cutler hit his first long ball of the year with a three run shot in the 6th.
Daniel Willie got the start on Wednesday and did not disappoint. Willie went four scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and striking out four. Head Coach Marshall McDondald held Willie to an inning count to make sure he will be ready to throw in the Premier Collegiate League All-Star Game on Friday.
Tyrus Baumgardner and Cole Bates finished the job for Edenton. Baumgardner has the Twins’ number this season. He didn’t give up a run in two innings and now has six total innings against the Twins, where he has allowed only two runs.
The Steamers remain undefeated against the western division of the Premier Collegiate League. The clams have two wins against the Wake Forest Fungo, and two wins against the Fuquay Varina Twins.
Unfortunately for the Clams, games against the West don’t count towards their standings in the Eastern Division. The Steamers are still 2.5 games back from the Tarboro River Bandits.
ALL-STAR SHOWCASE
Edenton Steamers’ Josh Pernetti (San Joaquin Delta College) and Case Kermode (University of Mount Olive) will compete in the PCL Home Run Derby today at Tarboro Municipal Stadium.
Joining them in the derby are Tarboro’s Zack Mallia (University of North Carolina at Greensboro), Greenbrier’s Jose Cazorla (Bryant & Stratton College), Carolina Pirates’ CJ Martin (Charleston Southern) and Fuquay-Varina’s Xander Hamilton (Appalachian State University), Nate Stocum (Western Carolina University) and Jordan Daphey (Brunswick Community College).
The home run derby begins at 5:30 p.m. and the all-star game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.