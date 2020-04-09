Typical NBC. In fact, I’m searching Google to find any positive story on Trump from MSM. I can’t find one. In spite of missteps of course, Trump is out front and center every day. The Dems have nothing left in the arsenal and they are using this virus as a last gasp effort to derail Trump. It’s shameful really.
When the country should be pulling together, left and right as in the aftermath of 9-11, the Left’s hate is so palpable they are willing to risk everything (including destroying the country itself) to vanquish President Donald Trump.
I never thought I would ever see anything like this in my lifetime. I’m standing with our President on this Palm Sunday and throughout this crisis. We will defeat this enemy and come through this stronger than ever.
We are after all, America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. And to that we all should say, thanks be to God!
– NC Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-1st District