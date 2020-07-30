Steinburg Dismisses Marxists: Praises Trump's Energy

Editor’s Note: This concludes our story about NC Senator Bob Steinburg’s visit to nation’s capital and his meeting with President Donald Trump.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, was a member of Tarheel delegation of leading members of the General Assembly who got an impromptu meeting with President Trump on July 16 in the Oval Office of the White House.
“Afterward, I kept thinking that this was a surreal experience – even though I did this and I went through it – as you’re reflecting back on it, you’re saying to yourself did this really happen today or did I just imagine this?” said Steinburg, a staunch conservative who is serving his first term in the senate.
Steinburg’s trip comes in the wake of unrest seizing cities across the nation, including Washington, DC.
Steinburg strongly condemned condemned terror groups who support Marxist causes as he reflected on what is happening in cities across the nation – Portland, Chicago, Columbus, Richmond, Austin, even Raleigh on occasion – places that endure armed protests from a scourge of leftwing lunatics who are intent on spreading murder and mayhem so as to derail democracy.
“Trump is going to get re-elected on the law and order issue,” Steinburg said. ”And this defunding the police – the Democrats own that lock, stock and barrel. Seventy-five percent of African Americans are concerned about defunding the police as well. They should be because they’ll be among the first people, particularly those folks living in the inner-cities, who are going to feel the effects of violence because by defunding police departments, nobody is going to show up when you call. African-Americans will be some of the first to be victimized.”
A number of downtown buildings were damaged including the historic St. John’s Church, which is near Lafayette Park and the White House, during riots that followed protests against racial violence and police brutality on the night of May 31 in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A fire was set in the nursery of the more than 200-year-old church that was eventually extinguished
“The Episcopal church and the buildings nearby – they’re all boarded up,” Steinburg said. “Where the damage was along the fence, there’s all sorts of signs and graffiti. You could see where the area around the White House that was damaged. It’s terrible. Hotels aren’t open and they don’t appear to be open with the windows all boarded up. There was just a lot of random damage that had been done in that area. It is unfortunate and very disappointing to see that.”
Steinburg said some of the buildings had Black Lives Matter slogan written on them in form or another. He the AFL-CIO building has a huge flag draped in front of the building that says Black Lives Matter.
Though the White House has been a big target, Steinburg said security was very tight.
“Secret Service were everywhere – even the roof. Nobody was going to breach that fence and even if someone managed to, they wouldn’t get far,” he said.
After the President’s speech about the high costs of government and the need to eliminate red tape, the delegation was invited by Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to tour the White House.
A few takeaways that were gathered from interviewing Steinburg – it was hot that day – very hot. Steinburg said the people who were attending Trump’s speech in the Rose Garden drank lots of water so much so that President joked about it. Steinburg said during the day, he drank he at least nine bottles of water to contend the with the heat.
Steinburg said he sat a few rows up from Vice President Pence and he saw Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President. Worth noting, Conway is the first woman to have run a successful U.S. presidential campaign.
After the speech, Steinburg passed through that often photographed colonnade to get inside the White House.
Speaking of the heat, one local wag commented on social media about how Steinburg had his suit jacket off when he had his picture taken in the Oval Office. Steinburg explained that because of the heat, he’d taken off his jacket and didn’t think about putting it back on when Trump suddenly offered a spontaneous opportunity for the group to have their picture taken because it was NC House Representative Lisa Barnes birthday.
Another takeaway, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the President, popped his head into the impromptu meeting with this group of Tarheels.
Noting the “high energy” of the White House in contrast to Trump’s opponent, “Sleepy Joe” Biden, Steinburg shared another observation about Trump.
“President Trump has boundless energy,” he said. “I mean everybody says where does Trump get all this energy? It’s true. Think of it, I mean he just had a long day, it’s hot as hell and he’s been out in the sun for an hour and a half to give that speech, then comes back in and meets with us; looks as fresh as a daisy and still has lots of energy. After we left, President was still going, meeting with other people.”