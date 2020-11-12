An historic turnout of voters on Election Day sealed the deal for the re-election bids of NC Senator Bob Steinburg and NC Representative Ed Goodwin.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, defeated Democratic challenger Tess Judge – a senate race that is probably the most expensive in state history. Steinburg captured 57,913 votes or 55.28 percent to Judge’s 43,293 votes or 44.72 percent in a race that saw him outspent by millions of dollars.
Steinburg carried eight of the district’s 11 counties — Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Perquimans, Hyde and Tyrell and Judge’s home county of Dare.
In Chowan County, Steinburg received 4,323 votes/57% to Judge’s 3,300 vote/43% margin while in Perquimans, he received 4,855 votes/66% to her 2,546 votes/34% margin.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you! I cannot express how much I appreciate this honor from the great, hardworking people of Northeastern North Carolina,” he said. “I am simply blown away by their strong support, despite the millions of dollars in false attacks from out of state liberals. Make no mistake, the voters here rejected the far-left vision because conservative values have our state on the right track. Personally, I am on a mission to reform our prisons. It was long past due and must be finished. Those five senseless murders in 2017 cannot be in vain. I can and will get it done.”
Judge won three counties — Hertford, Washington and Pasquotank. In a statement, she thanked her supporters.
“I want to thank every single person in Senate District 1 who voted for me, volunteered for this campaign, and have given of their time and energy to this race,” Judge said. “This may not be the outcome we were hoping for, but I am so encouraged by all the people I have met, all the stories I have heard, and the resilience of this beautiful part of our state. I want to congratulate my opponent.”
Goodwin, R-Chowan, defeated Democratic challenger Emily Bunch Nicholson with 20,598 votes/ 55% to her 17,160 votes/ 45% margin.
In Chowan County, Goodwin received 4,292 votes/56% to Nicholson’s 3,322 votes/44 percent margin while in Perquimans County, Goodwin captured 4,883 votes/65% to Bunch’s 2,518 votes/35% margin.
“I appreciate being a part of the process – always encouraging and sometimes frustrating – people have spoken loud and clear; same as they did 2018 for me and in 2020.” said Goodwin, who won re-election to a second term in the General Assembly. “I appreciate their confidence in me. I’ll work just as hard in the next two year as I did the last two years. I’ll work hard to do what is right for them.”
Nicholson thanked the voters and wished Goodwin the best.
“While we are still awaiting the results of certain races across the state of North Carolina, the voters of HD-1 have spoken, and they have reelected Rep. Ed Goodwin,” she said. “I am thankful to every voter who made their voice heard, and to every poll worker who worked diligently to make sure every vote was counted. Thank you. To every person who gave from their own pocket, made a phone call, put up a yard sign, sent words of encouragement, and cast a ballot, I am humbled and grateful for the support that you have given me over the last year.”
Nicholson’s classy end to a hard fought campaign should echo an eternity
“I know this isn’t the result we hoped for, but that doesn’t mean that your efforts were for nothing: we registered new voters, turned out voters who we haven’t seen at the polls in years, and connected with people on a human, rather than a partisan level. That is always something powerful and worth fighting for, no matter which way the final ballots go. Democracy works best when everyone is empowered to participate in it, and I am proud of the work done to empower those voters.”
According to unofficial results that have yet to be certified by the Chowan County Board of Elections, 75.90% (7,787 out of 10,259) of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots – a record turnout.
Canvass takes place Friday, Nov. 13.
According to Holly Hunter, Perquimans Board of Election director, 77% of the county’s 9,763 registered voters – 7,506 people – cast their ballots. Of that total number of registered voters – 9.763 – there are 3,265 registered Democrats and 3,138 registered as Republicans.
Worth noting, Perquimans County was mentioned on Fox News Election Day – campaign guru Karl Rove said something to the effect of as the state returns were flowing in around 10:30 p.m., the county’s vote put President Trump over the line in NC.
According to unofficial results, Trump garnered 4,458 votes (57 percent) to Biden’s 3,232 votes (42 percent) with third-party candidates claiming the remaining one percent of the votes cast in Chowan County.
Trump captured 4,894 votes (65 percent) to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2,484 votes (33 percent) with third-party candidates claiming about one percent of the votes in Perquimans County.
For more election results, see the NC Board of Elections website at: https://er.ncsbe.gov/