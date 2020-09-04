Recently, state Sen. Bob Steinburg castigated Facebook for removing his posts touting the use of an anti-malarial drug for treating COVID-19 that has been shown by the National Institutes of Health to be ineffective at best, and actually harmful for some people.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, would have us believe that removing the post is a political action. That’s an interesting point of view. Would he say the same thing about a post promoting the ingestion of cyanide? Would that be a political viewpoint? Or is Facebook simply trying to limit the promulgation of ignorant, harmful ideas?
Steinburg is just another Trump sycophant braying the party line in an attempt to boost Trump’s foolish ideas, of which there are many. Ingest bleach, anyone? Or inject it into your lungs?
Our country seems to be suffering under many of Trump’s cronies. Steinburg is locally prominent for using his political power to “persuade” Currituck County to fund a no-bid contract to pay him $50,000 to promote a tournament held 450 miles away, and for promoting tax breaks for corporations instead of supporting our schools and our teachers, which desperately need support. Perhaps Currituck County officials thought if they gave him $50,000 he would use his position of power to support their schools. Influence peddling? Definitely.
But Steinburg is one of many: Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, and 33 others have been arrested, tried and found guilty of various kinds of influence peddling, graft and lying to Congress. Trump has pardoned or is trying to pardon all of those close to him, but it seems unlikely that his persuasion will reach state-level crimes.
Now Steve Bannon has been arrested for fraudulently raising money through crowdfunding to build Trump’s border wall, and siphoning the money for his personal use — the very same thing Trump did with his “Trump Foundation,” which was supposed to raise funds for charities.
The Trump Foundation was forcibly dissolved last year by a New York court which determined that funds raised were going into Trump’s pocket, used to promote his presidential bid and pay off business expenses, not for charitable causes. The court required Trump to pay charities $2 million proven to be fraudulently used for his personal expenses, including a portrait of himself which hangs in the foyer at one of his golf clubs.
Add that fraud to the one perpetrated by his “Trump University,” for which the court ordered he repay his students $25 million, and one clearly sees a persistent pattern of fraudulent activity, and a mindset that says anything is OK if it fattens his wallet.
It’s why we are persistently assaulted by stories of Trump’s unsavory business dealings and emoluments. In 2017, Forbes Magazine reported that Eric Trump, the president’s son, likewise chaired a “foundation” which collected monies supposedly to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, but which was rife with self-dealing. Donors were misled into thinking they were helping kids when they were actually padding Eric Trump’s pocket. The apple does not fall far from the tree.
What has happened to the Republican Party? I used to be a congressional intern for the Republican side of the Senate Budget Committee. What I learned from that experience is that there is less conviction to do what is right than to do what is politically expedient.
Worse than that, we have politicians using their elected positions to improve their personal financial positions by promoting no-bid contracts and taking public money for dubious causes. That being the case, it is incumbent upon us to monitor our elected officials very carefully.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.