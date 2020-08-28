State Sen. Bob Steinburg and his legislative assistant Ed Stiles seem to have that “it” factor. Stiles helped me to get my unemployment benefits a few months back. Without his help, I would have been lost.
Mr. Stiles is an overgrown baby elephant capable of intense human emotion. Yes, he does seem to wear his heart on his sleeve.
He is my good luck charm and he’s in a class all his own. Unique is the word.
Mr. Steinburg is lucky to have him on his political team. In fact, I’m really surprised Mr. Stiles isn’t running for public office himself. He has a lot of common sense. His sense and sensibilities are rather refreshing. He has made a lasting impression on me, one that’s almost like a fine painting.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City