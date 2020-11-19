Steinburg Stands With Trump; Declares Election Rigged

Like many voters who cast their ballots for President Donald Trump across eastern North Carolina, NC Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, is skeptical as to the election results.
Steinburg said there appears to be a lot of voting irregularities across the nation that cast a shadow on the results declared by a hostile mainstream media which claims that Democrat Joe Biden won the election long before all the legal votes have been counted.
Newly elected to a second term in the senate, Steinburg has not shied away from posting his opinions about the matter on social media.
Steinburg’s followers on social media strongly support his opinions while others with opposing points of view condemn his posts as divisive rhetoric.
Steinburg frequently posts links to stories from conservative media outlets to support his claims he says because the mainstream media is ignoring the evidence, quite in contrast to 2016 when Russian bots influenced the presidential election – a hoax.
Steinburg encourages all Americans to stand up against a rigged system that threatens American democracy.
“The most important part of this election now is to discover the truth about what happened and why. We can no longer trust the mainstream media to report unbiasedly nor to trust social media who censor free speech,” he said. “No one will ever convince me that more people voted for Joe Biden than any other presidential candidate in history- a man who neither campaigned nor even had a slogan and couldn’t draw flies to a pile of manure. If we don’t get to the bottom of this our democracy is finished.”
Published below are but a few of Steinburg’s posts:
From Nov. 15: Millions of votes stolen in at least six key states where voting was stopped and talley’s adjusted by Dominion Systems voting machines. In these key states Trump not only had leads but significant leads where it would be statistically impossible for those leads to be overcome- unless- unless- ballots were manufactured during these shutdowns and then presented for count. Had to be done so quickly that no other names appear voted for on ballots except Biden. Insidious, corruption by Dominion System and many of those state officials who contracted with them. CIA and FBI have known this about Dominion for some time and why haven’t they looked into this before? There are alleged kickbacks to government officials families who regardless of all the bad news connected to Dominion contracted with them anyway. The fix was in. In my view, given what we are discovering so far and the continuing discoveries of voter fraud malfeasance, Trump will be on the platform for his inauguration to a second term in January 2021. MSM remains silent- of course. They have been part of this ongoing four year coup. Republicans had major gains across the country, Trump had nine million more votes than in 2016, and Biden gets more votes than any presidential candidate in history including Obama? No way on this green earth did that happen.
From Nov. 15: Let me see if I got this right. 77 million voters- the most in history — voted for Joe Biden because they wanted the following:
1) they want to spend trillions on the new green deal
2) they want to get rid of natural gas and oil so that their energy costs including home heating and cooling costs will go through the roof
3) they are sick and tired of the U. S. being energy independent and want once again to rely on volatile foreign nations to supply our energy needs
4) they are sick to death of low taxes and want them increased significantly ASAP
5)they are tired of our investments in national defense and believe it would be better to be part of a new world order
6) they are disgusted with the fact that we have had no terrorist attacks from our enemies overseas and want to instead go back to rolling the dice.
7) they are tired of border security and want to open our borders to everyone and anyone
they are tired of us standing up to China and Iran and want us to be supplicant to them
9) they are in favor of shipping our jobs back overseas instead of creating jobs here at home, to make doing business here tougher and tougher by forcing new regulations upon these entrepreneurs and job creators
10) they are sick and tired of strengthening law enforcement and favor instead redirecting those dollars to certain community and neighborhood policing efforts. They are in favor of continuing rioting and lawlessness and the destruction of public and private property in our cities and neighborhoods
11) they are in favor of continuing lock downs from COVID and any other “deemed” pandemic nationally and further decimating our economy
12) they are in favor of packing the Supreme Court with as many liberal judges as possible to make legislatures — the people’s voice- powerless and where the courts will then be fully in charge
13) they want to see partial birth abortion continue up to and including the point of birth with no restrictions or limitations whatsoever
Does anyone really believe 77 million people, the most in voter history, voted for all of this and more? Do you really believe that? I don’t and won’t ever believe such nonsense. This election was rigged and only an absolute idiot could possibly believe otherwise given the aforementioned!
Also, Mainstream Media:
FIRST they say — THERE IS NO VOTER FRAUD
Then they say- THERE IS NOT A LOT OF VOTER FRAUD
Now they say- THERE IS NOT ENOUGH VOTER FRAUD TO OVER TURN AND ELECTION
Next they will have to say- OMG , THEY CAUGHT US! TRUMP WON!
From Nov. 16: More and more every day the evidence is convincing that this election has been rigged and fraud in many different forms has occurred. The President must see this all the way through. If he does, I believe he will have four more years. If he doesn’t, we will never know and we will never be able to prevent it from happening again. EXPOSE THE FRAUD-STOP THE STEAL.
From Nov. 14: Today a million folks come to Washington to peacefully show their support for our President. Tonight Antifa shows up and is destroying our Capitol city. These are the supporters of the left and Biden, Democrats and their counterparts in the MSM and social media titans who refused to condemn this activity along with our very own Governor Roy Cooper. So this is what America voted for? I don’t think so. Tonight is further proof this Presidential election is being rigged by those who don’t give a damn about our Constitution or us.