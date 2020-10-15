The ease and comfort of a hearty one-pot meal is perfect for a chilly autumn evening.
Some like the Instant Pot, some like a Crock Pot, and I like a heavy enameled cast iron pot. These vessels are all perfect for preparing soups and stews. A stew is a hearty meal and is termed from the process of stewing meat, which in essence is braising meat. The word braise is french in origin where meat is first sautéed or seared at a high temperature then simmered in a covered pot with a small amount of cooking liquid combined with vegetables and aromatics at a low cooking temperature for a long period of time. This technique concentrates flavors and breaks down the meat’s collagen and connective tissue into gelatin which enhances the sauce and tenderizes the meat.
Braising meats and vegetables dates back to 6000 B.C. according to cultural anthropologists. Stews appear in many cultures from Hungarian Goulash to Boeuf Bourguignon. Both Irish Stew which is typically lamb-based and American Stew with beef are popular. Other well-known preparations include Coq au Vin which uses chicken and Carnitas which is pork-based. Many popular stews in Middle Eastern cuisine involve only vegetables.
I like to combine both meat and vegetables in many of my stews. A perfect fall stew is my beef and pumpkin stew which I serve in roasted baby sugar pumpkins for a festive and tasty presentation. This week I have included my recipe for Autumn Stew in Sugar Pumpkins.
Enjoy!