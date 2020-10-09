Left/right, liberal/conservative: What does it mean?
Somehow we in this country have formed alliances bound by terms many of us don’t really understand.
Is it “right” to cage little children? No, of course not. And it is not conservative, either. It is cruel and psychically damaging to little kids to be separated from their parents and put in cages.
Is it “left” to protest murder and mayhem? No, and it’s not liberal either. It is unconscionable to beat and shoot people protesting discrimination, unfair treatment and casual killing. That is the stuff of Adolph Hitler and his jack boots.
This country was founded on protest — against state religion, against unfair taxation, against rule without representation. Have we forgotten the very premises of our foundation? We fought for independence. Have we forgotten that we can be independent? That we can think for ourselves and determine for ourselves what is right and wrong without regressing to party dogma?
We are so political party-aligned that we let the labels we have put on our political parties rule our thinking. Our loyalties have hardened under banners of Republican and Democrat and the Party of Trump.
I am reminded that U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., once said, before the 2016 election, that Trump was a “kook” and “unfit for office,” a “nut job” and a “loser.” Once Trump was awarded the election by the Electoral College, however, Graham became Trump’s best boot licker. Why? Because he worships under the party banner.
Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, since 2016 Trump’s chief enabler, has fallen out of favor with Trump. The two have not spoken for weeks, and are said to be privately quarrelling, with Trump attacking McConnell in his daily tweets. Is it possible that McConnell is ready to leave the Party of Trump in favor of reestablishing the Republican party as a forward thinking conservative movement?
Meanwhile, the “liberals” in the Democratic Party are looking toward bringing together the disparate groups under their flag. Some who call themselves “socialists” are working hard to bring “equality.” But equality is not the same as equity. It is a simple human fact that we are not all born equal. Some of us will accomplish more for ourselves and the world, some less. Equality is not, therefore, an achievable goal. Equity in our political, legal and economic systems has to be our north star. That does not mean equal income for all: It means equal opportunity for all.
We hear a lot about “reparations” for long-ago injustices. It is an undeniable fact that racist attitudes have held back brown and black Americans, and that needs to be addressed. A good place to start would be to offer free state college education or tuition-free trade schools for all disadvantaged kids who want to attend. That is the surest way to reach equal opportunity.
It is also undeniable that pulling this country away from the rest of the world’s attempts to reduce global warming, eliminate pandemic diseases and secure peace is a grave mistake that must be corrected. Asking forgiveness for our callous treatment of the countries supporting the Paris Climate Agreement is a start. Reasserting our support for the World Health Organization is essential. And rejoining the Iran Nuclear Agreement is the best thing we can do in the short term to promote peace in our world.
None of these high priorities are essentially right or left. None is essentially conservative or liberal. They are simply honorable and principled.
What our country does affects the rest of the world. We have not been a very good friend to the rest of the world in recent years. We have cozied up to dictators and insulted smaller, poorer countries. We have become a bully. We have lost the respect and the admiration of the rest of the world. We have abdicated our leadership position and devolved into a nation led by crazies like Qanon theorists and white supremacists.
Rod Phillips said in a recent column that “Donald Trump has shown himself to be the improbable mashup of Moe Howard (of the 3 stooges) and Adolph Hitler — too inept to effectively govern and too dangerous to be truly funny.” Indeed.
