TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN — Eustace Cockrell gained notoriety as a contributing writer of several successful Westerns in the early days of television, but it’s his work leading up to his television career that is the focus of the new double-volume release The Masterpieces of Eustace Cockrell, compiled by Cockrell’s son-in-law Roger Coleman.
Cockrell was a pioneer television writer who contributed to many of the early western shows, including “Have Gun Will Travel,” “Maverick” and “Gunsmoke.” He also wrote for such high-profile television programs as “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “I Spy” and “Naked City.”
As it turns out, Cockrell was also a master of the short story prior to his Hollywood career. Over 25 years, beginning in 1932, his works appeared regularly in pulp fiction magazines such as Blue Book and Argosy as well as in “slicks” like Collier’s, Saturday Evening Post and Cosmopolitan.
Now, for the first time, these stories have been collected in a two-volume set edited by Coleman — also a writer — who is married to Cockrell’s daughter, Elizabeth.
These two volumes are organized to reflect a division within Cockrell’s prolific writings. His early stories (1936-1945) portray the darkness of the Great Depression and the coming of World War II. Here, orphans, ex-cons and soldiers often serve as heroes and sources of inspiration. His later stories (1946-1957) express greater awareness of social issues and a rebellion against restrictive attitudes, especially those limiting the role of women and minorities.
“Cockrell developed a style that set him apart from other major writers of his time,” said Coleman. “In addition to highlighting strong, independent women, Cockrell was one of the first to introduce a Black hero in the person of boxer Refugee Smith. Refugee Smith appeared in 13 of Cockrell’s stories.”
The Masterpieces of Eustace Cockrell further defines Cockrell’s importance as an American writer — whether read in print or watched on the home screen — as much for the excellence of his writing as for the message conveyed.
“The Masterpieces of Eustace Cockrell contains stories about second chances and the potential for all of us to make a difference in our lives and in the lives of others,” said Coleman. “These stories are reminders of what it means to be human in a world far removed from the times in which Cockrell wrote. The times have changed, but the story line remains the same.”
Published by Mission Point Press, Traverse City, Michigan, The Masterpieces of Eustace Cockrell is available in stores and online. The retail price for each volume is $16.95.