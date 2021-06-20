INGREDIENTS
4 cups whole milk
3/4 cup + 2 tablespoons heavy cream
3 tablespoons cornstarch
Pinch fine sea salt
1 cup white sugar
1 vanilla bean split, and seeds scraped out, or 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste, or 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
3.5 ounces chocolate, finely chopped, divided
1 teaspoon coconut oil
PREPARATION
In a large pot scald the milk and cream to 150 degrees F.
Meanwhile in a large bowl whisk together the cornstarch, salt, and white sugar.
Slowly add the hot milk mixture to the dry ingredients with a ladle, whisking constantly to combine.
Add the combined mixture back into the pot. Over medium low heat stir the mixture constantly until thickened and 170 degrees F. Remove from heat, pour into a large bowl, and cool mixture to room temperature.
Once cooled stir in the vanilla. Cover with plastic wrap on the top of the mixture and refrigerate 6-8 hours, or place in freezer 2 hours.
Once the mixture is thoroughly chilled, add to an ice cream maker and follow appliance directions to create gelato.
When the gelato is nearly finished churning, combine 2 ounces of chocolate and coconut oil in a small microwave-safe bowl. Melt on a low setting in microwave. Pour or spoon the melted chocolate into the churning gelato to create chocolate swirls. Add remaining chopped chocolate while the gelato is still churning. Serve immediately.
Store leftover gelato in an airtight container and freeze. Best eaten within 2 days.