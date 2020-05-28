You know what goes good with most anything, particularly strawberry ice cream – which tastes better than vanilla.
Fresh strawberries. Yep!
Maybe break away from the video games and non-stop COVID-19 news feed and head out to Cedar Stretch Farms to pick some strawberries right out of the field.
Located at 316 Cedar Stretch Rd., the farm is open Monday-Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Prices are reasonable – $2 per pound you pick; $3 per pound already picked strawberries.
“It’s so refreshing out here,” said Ashley Woodard who owns/manages the farm with her husband Rob. “There is always a nice breeze. No mask needed! We have an acre a a half planted in strawberries and in the fall it will be planted in Indian corn, gourds and funky pumpkins.”
Family time is forever time.
“We love watching families spend time together, kids running through the rows yelling excitingly about their big berry they found, and the older generations picking to make that special jam for their love ones,” Woodard said.
Now try to get this Beatles’ song out of your head:
Strawberry Fields Forever
Let me take you down
‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields
Nothing is real
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry Fields forever