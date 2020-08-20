Perquimans County school doors opened for the first time since March as students started classes this week for the 2020-21 academic year.
Students entering the buildings had to wear masks and if they did not have one, masks were provided. Staff and teachers led by example by wearing masks.
After a student’s temperature was taken by staff, they were asked a series of health questions before being allowed to proceed to classes. Social distancing was practiced.
Students exited the school buses one by one – usually at least 6 feet apart. Desks divided the hallways so as to keep people apart as they traveled through the schools. Floors were scrubbed so that they shined sparkling clean. Everything was sanitized.
Through it all, Pirates’ mouths may have been hidden by masks, but their eyes seemed to smile as they entered the high school for the first time since March when schools closed and education became virtual, online in nature.
According to Perquimans Schools, 30 percent of the system’s 1660 students enrolled Pre-K — 12th grade opted for remote education over the face-to-face approach favored by 70 percent of students.
- Perquimans Central: 29% Remote – 109 students
- Hertford Grammar: 28% Remote – 94 students
- Perquimans Middle: 34% Remote – 147 students
- Perquimans High: 27% Remote – 127 students