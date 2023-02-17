...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
RALEIGH — North Carolina could do a lot more to improve telehealth in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new review of state policies.
The Reason Foundation, Cicero Institute, and Pioneer Institute collaborated on a report recently released, “State Policy Agenda for Telehealth Innovation,” that grades state policies and outlines how each can modernize and upgrade telehealth laws.
The report serves as a call to action for lawmakers to adopt best practices for telehealth learned during the pandemic, focusing on key areas where states can use telehealth to expand patient access to care.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients discovered and utilized a variety of telehealth options that offed flexible, affordable, and high-quality care, and those options shouldn’t be taken away,” said Vittorio Nastasi, policy analyst at Reason Foundation and co-author of the report. “States need to improve their laws so patients have as many quality care options as possible and the future health care system can become more patient-centric.”
The report centers on four aspects of telehealth laws: whether patients can access all forms of telehealth, whether they can start a telehealth relationship by any mode, whether state laws or regulations prevent patients from accessing care in other states, and whether state laws allow nurse practitioners to practice at the full scope of their license.
Researchers graded states using a green, yellow and red system, with green the best and red the worst.
The study could not provide a rating for whether North Carolina patients can access all forms of telehealth because the state does not have a robust enough definition of the practice to determine if it allows for various technologies, such as audio-video, store and forward, or remote patient monitoring.
The report suggests the Old North State “add robust definitions for telehealth.”
North Carolina was rated green for allowing patients to start a telehealth relationship by any mode, which means patents can initiate contact through both synchromonious in-person visits or video calls, as well as asynchronous interactions like text messages.
The report rated North Carolina red for policies that inhibit telehealth that crosses state lines. The red rating means “there are clear barriers to across-state-line telehealth, or there is not an option for a clear pathway to do so.”
Researchers suggest the state “pass an easy registration or reciprocity law for all providers.”
North Carolina also received a red rating in the final category, for limits on nurse practitioners.
The rating means a “NP can never practice independently without a collaborative practice agreement or supervision” from a physician. Legislation adopted in the Senate last session sought to increase the permissible duties for nurse practitioners as part of a broader bill to expand Medicaid, but the measure did not clear the House.
The telehealth report recommends North Carolina remove its collaborative agreement mandate.