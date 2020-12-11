SHILOH — After two delays Camden County officials finally got to celebrate the reopening of the Milltown Road Boat Launch.
County Manager Ken Bowman and about 12 other county officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting at the boat launch Thursday.
Repair work to the boat launch was expected to begin last spring but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowman said.
Another effort to begin repairs this fall was put on hold because October is spawning season for certain species of fish that thrive around the area of the launch, Bowman said. Construction could not begin until the spawning season was over.
The boat launch is located at the end of Milltown Road where it meets the Pasquotank River. It was originally constructed in 2004, but the county closed it in 2018 because of severe erosion.
In September 2019 Camden commissioners agreed to spend $41,556 to repair the boat launch and awarded the construction contract to Layden Marine.
Bowman praised Layden Marine’s construction crews and thanked the civil engineer from Kill Devil Hills who assisted with the project.
“We think it’s going to be here a while,” Bowman said of the boat launch.
Tom White, chairman of the Camden Board of Commissioners, also said that handrails to make getting in and out of boats easier will soon be added, as will side bumpers and cleats.
Other officials participating in the ribbon-cutting included Alexandra Lekki, the marketing coordinator for Camden’s Economic Development Commission; Commissioners Ross Munro and Clayton Riggs; Tim White, the county’s parks and recreation director; county maintenance supervisor Chris Jones; and Brian Forehand, who serves as a volunteer at Camden’s Heritage Museum. Several other officials were in attendance.